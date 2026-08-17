Apple Devices That Are Reaching The End Of Software Support In 2026

If you have one of the devices listed above, you should know that reaching the end of software support doesn't mean the end of support altogether. Older operating systems still get security updates for years, keeping phones and other tech left behind as safe to use as those on the current software. Apple lists all of its security updates and affected hardware here, so take a look if you're unsure about any of your devices.

Using iPhones as an example, Apple releases security updates for operating systems going back to iOS 15, the one used by the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models. In January 2026, iOS 12 got its first update since 2023 to make sure devices as far back as the iPhone 5s (a nearly 13-year-old phone) will still be able to use iMessage, FaceTime, and other features after January 2027. The one exception is when all phones on the current OS are capable of updating to the new one, as was the case with iOS 26. This happened previously with iOS 17, which received its final update after just one year since all compatible phones could access iOS 18, so history will likely repeat itself when iOS 27 releases.

Once security updates end, unsupported devices won't stop working outright, but they do become less safe to use. At that point, it's time to upgrade. If you do want to keep a device like an iPad for longer, it's best to keep it offline, and definitely don't use it for anything involving personal or sensitive information.