Is Your Tablet's Physical Keyboard Lagging? You Might Want To Try This

A wireless keyboard is one of the best ways to quickly turn a tablet or phone into a more productivity-focused setup. It's especially great if you're working away from home, as it's a relatively quick and easy way to establish a viable workspace. The problem with wireless keyboards, more notably Bluetooth models, is that they're prone to interference or worse yet, input lag. That happens when the connected device doesn't register your typing from the keyboard or registers it late.

Some quick fixes involve first checking the batteries and charging or replacing them, disconnecting and reconnecting the keyboard, moving workspaces to a less crowded or less obstructed area, and swapping out your keyboard for a low-latency alternative. Input lag can occur for a number of reasons, and while fixing it may be pretty simple, that also depends on the source of the interference. Bluetooth interference generally occurs because of conflicts with the 2.4GHz band – in a crowded space, there may be multiple devices using the same band. Additional peripherals, Wi-Fi routers and networking equipment, microwaves, baby monitors and handheld radios, and small appliances may potentially interfere with the necessary wireless band and signals.

Thick or solid objects, like support beams and furniture, may also interfere. Finally, a low battery, whether rechargeable or disposable, can also contribute to a weaker signal. Beyond interference, outdated drivers or device compatibility with your system may get in the way; system resource restrictions may be causing performance issues, and even faulty or dated hardware could be a concern. Realistically, to find the true culprit, some troubleshooting will be necessary.