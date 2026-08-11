I Don't Get The Hype For Smartphones With Physical Keyboards

When the first iPhone ditched a physical keyboard for good, revolutionizing how people interact with their mobile devices, it amazed everyone. While the iPhone wasn't the first phone with a touchscreen, it did help bring them into the mainstream. Since then, phones have continued to evolve, leaning harder and harder into their digital user interfaces, with devices even ditching physical home buttons in place of digital options (or gestures) just 10 years later when the iPhone X killed its home button completely.

Everything since the introduction of that original iPhone by Steve Jobs in 2007 has seemed to push us toward a more digital future, from touchscreen laptops to tablets that don't even require a keyboard to become a productivity device. There has been a resurgence in recent years, though, of one seemingly obsolete feature: the physical keyboards on smartphones. In fact, there are several phones with physical keyboards you can buy right now, and there are even more on the way, with one company recently kicking off a Kickstarter for its second device.

I can't trace exactly when the hype started, but I remember seeing a lot of excitement around the original Clicks keyboard, which Michael Fisher on YouTube revealed in 2024. The idea was novel, bringing a full-size physical keyboard to your iPhone without actually having to give up any of the screen real estate that made the device so useful. As more phones start to pop up with those physical keyboards, I've realized something: I don't get the hype around these devices because it just takes up screen space when I don't even need a keyboard.