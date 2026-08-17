Do Mini LED TVs Last Longer Than OLED TVs?
TV panels have changed considerably over even just the last few years. With more complex technology being embedded into our screens, it's no wonder we have questions about which kind of panel will last longer. As of right now, it's hard to state definitively that mini LED screens last longer than OLED panels. The average lifespan of an OLED TV is around 50,000 to 100,000 hours, and that's entirely dependent on what kind of media you consume, how much, and exactly how you do it. Meanwhile, mini LED TVs are expected to last around 100,000 hours.
That said, any difference is not because one is worse than the other. In fact, it's still recommended to grab an OLED TV if you want to experience media in its best light. This is due to how OLED works. Rather than having LEDs light up zones or the entire back of the screen, each diode or pixel is powered individually. OLED can produce "true" blacks and whites and is often far more color-accurate than other panels. However, over time, these diodes will weaken or begin to "burn in," leaving the ghosts of old images on the screen.
Where mini LED has the edge over OLED, is that it is almost impossible to burn an image in entirely. Degradation is expected, like colors drifting, but a static image cannot be burned into a mini LED screen like it can on OLED. Mini LED still uses the typical backlight solution found on non-OLED screens, but lights up zones, rather than the full image all at once.
OLED or mini LED, you can't prepare for everything
Newer versions of mini LED, like RGB mini LED, have already been observed to have issues with color accuracy. That said, unless like HDTVTest on YouTube, you're going up and comparing everything at a granular level, you won't find this impacting the lifespan of the screen.
A lot of information about how long TVs from both the OLED and mini LED camps can last stems from extensive experiments done by Rtings. The team spent over two years testing hundreds of TVs to see how long each brand and panel could last. In it, a lot of OLED screens were found to have some form of burned-in image after being driven at the maximum for so long.
Of course, only very few will have the screen at full blast constantly, and even if you watched a movie every night in the best conditions, the OLED TV will still last quite some time. Surprisingly, very few of the TVs outright died during those tests.
One thing that will kill the enjoyment of both kinds of TVs is dead pixels. Burn-in will inevitably come to an OLED, but there's no predicting a dead pixel. These are LEDs or diodes that aren't receiving any light, resulting in a black or colored pixel on the screen. On some screens, sometimes these can be "stuck" pixels, where you'll need to use software and a prayer to get it "unstuck" by blasting it with various colors.