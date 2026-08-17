Do Mini LED TVs Last Longer Than OLED TVs?

TV panels have changed considerably over even just the last few years. With more complex technology being embedded into our screens, it's no wonder we have questions about which kind of panel will last longer. As of right now, it's hard to state definitively that mini LED screens last longer than OLED panels. The average lifespan of an OLED TV is around 50,000 to 100,000 hours, and that's entirely dependent on what kind of media you consume, how much, and exactly how you do it. Meanwhile, mini LED TVs are expected to last around 100,000 hours.

That said, any difference is not because one is worse than the other. In fact, it's still recommended to grab an OLED TV if you want to experience media in its best light. This is due to how OLED works. Rather than having LEDs light up zones or the entire back of the screen, each diode or pixel is powered individually. OLED can produce "true" blacks and whites and is often far more color-accurate than other panels. However, over time, these diodes will weaken or begin to "burn in," leaving the ghosts of old images on the screen.

Where mini LED has the edge over OLED, is that it is almost impossible to burn an image in entirely. Degradation is expected, like colors drifting, but a static image cannot be burned into a mini LED screen like it can on OLED. Mini LED still uses the typical backlight solution found on non-OLED screens, but lights up zones, rather than the full image all at once.