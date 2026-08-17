Why Did LG Stop Making Tablets?

Korean conglomerate LG is known for its TVs, its washers and dryers, and its refrigerators, but it also used to be a big name in mobile devices, too. It actually found early success in its Optimus series starting in 2011, but tumbled through the next decade against domestic rival Samsung, culminating in the company quitting the Android business in 2021. Why did LG stop making smartphones? It seemed the company's tendency to aim for a niche concept like modular accessories, curved form factors, and a focus on content creation in the hopes of floating it to the mainstream never quite took on. The mobile division was bleeding money and that needed to stop.

The shuttering of the mobile division also meant that tablets were seemingly off the table as well. But LG's last Android tablet, the Ultra Tab, came out in 2024. Even more shocking, that Ultra Tab was a follow-up to an identically named model from 2022 — barely a year after it quit the mobile race. LG never quite put any stock into making the few tablets that it did, so what gives? Why did it stop making tablets, only to make them again?