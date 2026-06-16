7 Of The Best LG Tech Products (That Aren't TVs)
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LG is a historic Korean tech giant, which, oddly enough, began as a chemical company called Lucky Chemical back in 1947. The Lucky Group then started Goldstar in 1958 and developed telephones and radios under that label during the 1960s, ultimately becoming the LG (for Lucky Goldstar) we know today. The brand's high-end OLED TVs are certainly one of its most recognizable products these days, but there's so much more that LG has to offer. The South Korean conglomerate makes everything from laptops to smart home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners.
Of course, the brand also makes its fair share of strange yet innovative products, like the StanbyME Go — a 27-inch TV that's attached to a briefcase. This willingness to experiment is what makes a lot of LG products so interesting. Whether it's the ultra-portable Gram laptops or washer-dryer combos controlled by AI, the brand certainly isn't afraid to push the envelope.
In this list, we've rounded up some of the best LG tech products that aren't TVs. Whether you're looking for a productivity laptop, a high-end soundbar for your home theater, or a smart home upgrade, these are the LG devices and appliances to look out for.
LG xboom Grab portable Bluetooth speaker
The LG xboom Grab is a portable speaker designed for outdoor use. It features a cylindrical design with adjustable straps that allow you to attach it to a backpack. Weighing around 1.5 pounds, it's very easy to carry around. It's a mono speaker, much like its closest competitor, the JBL Flip 7. The xboom Grab also features an IP67 rating, meaning it's fully dust-resistant and can survive a dip in the water. It also features a subtle light strip at the bottom, and you control brightness and change color modes through the LG ThinQ app.
In terms of sound quality, the xboom Grab offers plenty of brightness and detail when it comes to the upper registers. The Bass Boost feature is enabled by default, which adds significantly more low-end emphasis than the Standard setting. However, this can cause a bit of distortion at higher volumes. The AI Sound calibration in the app works well, sort of a nice bonus since AI features in speakers can still generally be a little disappointing. This feature will increase the bass strength for some tracks while emphasizing the vocals more for others, depending on the nature of the music. Considering the small size of this gadget, its overall sound quality is solid across different genres. In terms of battery life, you get up to 20 hours of playtime with each charge.
LG Ultragear 27GX790B-B gaming monitor
When buying a new monitor, it's getting increasingly difficult to overlook OLED displays. That's because OLED monitors will give you lower response times than IPS or VA, inky blacks, and great HDR performance, all important for gaming. So the display technology is impressive on its own, but the LG 27GX790B-B makes it even better. This is a 1440p monitor that operates at a 540 hertz (Hz) refresh rate, but it also has a 720p mode that runs at a whopping 720 Hz. Playing at 720p might not make much sense for most people, but many competitive gamers will be willing to sacrifice resolution for that extra responsiveness.
Even if you never touch the 720 Hz mode, though, you'll still appreciate this LG monitor for gaming. Brightness is excellent, especially with HDR, and the low response time means that overall motion clarity is superb. Image quality won't be a problem here, but you'll need a very high-end machine if you want to fully utilize the 540 Hz refresh rate at 1440p. The monitor stand is also good, as it supports proper height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. It also features a matte coating that reduces reflections, making it good in office environments with plenty of light.
LG Gram 17 laptop
The LG Gram 17 is a thin and light laptop, and while it is highly portable, it also sports a huge 17-inch screen. This display has a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, and the colors are excellent for watching content. At around 3.1 pounds, it's lighter than the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air, and also manages to match or exceed it in terms of battery life, delivering more than 15 hours of use. The overall construction is also surprisingly sturdy, despite the lower weight and thickness.
With the full-size keyboard, you get a comfortable typing experience and a number pad, making it great for office use. The keyboard features backlighting and a fingerprint reader on the power button. The port selection is also decent, as you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2), a headphone jack, and an HDMI port.
Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, paired with 16 gigabytes of RAM and a 2-terabyte SSD. Everyday performance is rock-solid, though it's considerably slower than an M4 MacBook Pro for video transcoding or editing. At $2,100, the Gram 17 is a very expensive investment, but it's one of the best laptops available, especially if you want a 17-inch screen without the bulk.
LG WashTower
The LG WashTower is a stacked washer and dryer system that combines a 4.5-cubic-feet front-load washer with a 7.4-cubic-feet electric dryer in one sleek vertical unit. This all-in-one system features a stacked design with the washer on the bottom and the dryer on the top. All of the controls are in the middle, making them easy to reach. The washer does a great job of getting rid of stains, and reviews noted that it tends to get standard washes done faster than other units from different brands.
A clever feature is that after the washer is done, the dryer can automatically assign the correct cycle based on the washer's activity. This saves you the time of having to find the correct setting yourself, and you can always just manually select a different drying cycle whenever you want. The dryer also features TurboSteam, which helps reduce wrinkles in your clothes. Using the LG ThinQ app unlocks additional wash and dryer cycles, including specific drying options for shoes or getting rid of odors. LG also earned the top spot in our rankings of major washing machine brands, so it has a strong track record of delivering quality products in this niche.
LG S95TR soundbar system
The LG S95TR is a premium 9.1.5-channel soundbar system that provides a highly immersive surround sound experience thanks to Dolby Atmos. Apart from the soundbar itself, the system also comes with wireless rear satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer, making it a complete package. If you pair it with an LG TV, the soundbar syncs the audio with the TV, adding an extra audio source for dialogue.
The S95TR also features room calibration to adjust the output automatically based on where all the components are placed. For movies, this soundbar does a great job of creating a sense of scale, while also retaining a balanced sound profile that delivers a good amount of clarity. It also performs well across a wide variety of music genres and gets plenty loud to fill a room with sound.
With that said, the newer S95AR is now available and ranks among the best TV soundbars for audiophiles. However, as the S95TR is older, it often goes on sale and still delivers a great experience, and it also has a slightly higher buyer rating on Amazon.
LG Counter-Depth MAX smart refrigerator
A refrigerator certainly isn't the most exciting tech product, but it is an important appliance for every home. The Counter-Depth MAX (LRFLC2706S) is a counter-depth French Door fridge, meaning it sits almost flush with standard kitchen countertops. It's a space-saving design, but this LG refrigerator still boasts a total of 16.5 cubic feet of internal storage. Part of the space efficiency is the use of an internal water dispenser on the left side of the fridge rather than an external one.
This isn't a super fancy fridge, but the LRFLC2706S excels at the basics, like maintaining consistent temperature levels for both the fridge and freezer compartments. There are a total of six door bins and a full-width deli drawer, and the split shelves are height-adjustable. The ice-making capability is also great, as it can produce and hold enough ice in the tray for a large event. This model is fairly minimal as a smart fridge, as it doesn't have an abundance of innovative features, but the ThinQ app does notify you when the door has been left open, and it can also provide maintenance suggestions or troubleshooting for repairs.
LG Ultragear 45GX950A-B gaming monitor
The Ultragear 45GX950A-B is another fantastic OLED monitor from LG, and this one focuses more on the immersion aspect. It's a massive 45-inch curved OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 5120x2160, and a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio. Much like LG's 27-inch OLED monitor, this one also lets you drop the resolution to use a higher refresh rate. From the on-screen display menu, you can switch to a 2560x1080 resolution to enable a 330 Hz rate. This higher refresh rate may prove useful for competitive gamers.
The OLED panel itself is also plenty bright enough to deliver an enjoyable HDR experience. Motion clarity is also impressive because of the low response time, and input lag is low across the board. The large curved screen, with its high resolution, makes this LG monitor excellent for racing and flying sims. In terms of ports, you get one DisplayPort 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB-C port that features a 90-watt power output for charging your laptop or other devices. This TV costs about $2,000, but it does deliver an excellent gaming experience.
Methodology
To round up the best LG products that aren't TVs, we were looking for items that really stood out from the crowd — no boring light bulbs or charging docks here! As such, for each product and category, we looked for unique traits, such as the excellent portability of the LG Gram 17 or the space-saving design of the LG WashTower. Aside from uniqueness, it was also important that each product deliver on real-world performance, reliability, and strong value rather than just flashy specs or gimmicks. LG makes its fair share of strange products like the PuriCare AeroCatTower (an air purifier that doubles as a cat tower), but we avoided such products because of limited global release and reliance on novelties.
All of the final recommendations were cross-checked against recent reviews from trusted sources like RTINGS, PCMag, Tom's Guide, and Techradar to ensure consistent positive feedback across professional testing and long-term user experiences. All selected products also have at least a 4-star (out of five) customer rating on Amazon.