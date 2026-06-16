7 Of The Best LG Tech Products (That Aren't TVs)

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LG is a historic Korean tech giant, which, oddly enough, began as a chemical company called Lucky Chemical back in 1947. The Lucky Group then started Goldstar in 1958 and developed telephones and radios under that label during the 1960s, ultimately becoming the LG (for Lucky Goldstar) we know today. The brand's high-end OLED TVs are certainly one of its most recognizable products these days, but there's so much more that LG has to offer. The South Korean conglomerate makes everything from laptops to smart home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Of course, the brand also makes its fair share of strange yet innovative products, like the StanbyME Go — a 27-inch TV that's attached to a briefcase. This willingness to experiment is what makes a lot of LG products so interesting. Whether it's the ultra-portable Gram laptops or washer-dryer combos controlled by AI, the brand certainly isn't afraid to push the envelope.

In this list, we've rounded up some of the best LG tech products that aren't TVs. Whether you're looking for a productivity laptop, a high-end soundbar for your home theater, or a smart home upgrade, these are the LG devices and appliances to look out for.