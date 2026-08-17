How To Use TTY Mode On Your Google Pixel

TTY mode, also known as "Teletypewriter" or "Text Telephone" mode, is a specific accessibility setting in your Google Pixel's Phone app. It's used to facilitate text-to-audio communication by those who are hard of hearing or have a speech impairment by sending and displaying typed text on the screen of a TTY-compatible device. Still, despite the intended function of this mode, it's not the same as RTT (or "real-time text") mode, which transmits text character-by-character during an active call. TTY is somewhat of a legacy function, one of those Pixel features you have to manually enable in the Google Phone app and on external hardware. But if you have the hardware to make it work, modern phones like the Google Pixel 10 or 10 Pro can support it, instead of relying on a landline.

Unless your TTY hardware supports Bluetooth, you'll likely need an adapter to connect your phone to the system. Thankfully, since a USB-C headphone jack dongle is generally all you need, the adapter shouldn't cost you much more than $10, maybe $15 at most. But buying a TTY device for the first time can be pricey. If you already have these prerequisites and everything is connected directly to your phone, all you need to do to enable TTY mode is open the default Phone app, tap the hamburger button (three horizontal lines) next to the search bar, and then head to Settings > Accessibility. From there, tap TTY mode and select one of the radio options to turn it on.