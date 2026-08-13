5 Best Zoe Saldaña Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

The audience's time with the Guardians came to a close with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in 2023. Set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," the Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), and their friends know and love is gone after Thanos sacrificed her so he could obtain the Soul Stone. However, a Gamora from another timeline appears in this film, showing who she might've been had she not joined them in 2014.

The focus of the movie is arguably about Rocket's backstory, and it's an emotional narrative that makes for a great end to the trilogy, boasting an 82% from critics and a 94% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The other heartbeat of the film is the back and forth between alternate Gamora and Peter. This Gamora isn't the caring one fans have come to know — she's more cynical, snarkier, and there's a bit more edge to everything she says.

Very few actors can play the same character in two polarizing ways, but that's exactly what Saldaña does. While you miss the Gamora from before, this different version of her finds her own place within the team, and Saldaña plays her in such a way you never question which Gamora is on screen. Parts of the personality you know are there, but her mannerisms and attitude are completely different, thanks to Saldaña's stellar performance.