What Is The 2.5G Ethernet Port On A Router Used For?

There are many clear and hidden perks of fiber internet. One of the big benefits of its development is that multi-gigabit home internet has become a reality across the country: You can pick up speeds of eight gigabits per second (Gbps) from Google Fiber in the city or Greenlight Networks across the mountains and lakes of upstate New York. With that kind of power, you need the right equipment and the know-how to use it, including those new-fangled 2.5G Ethernet ports on your modem and routers.

As the names suggest, 2.5G Ethernet and 2.5GbE ports deliver speeds of up to 2.5 gigabits per second between two points. It's a middle ground between the 1G port you'll see on your home modem and routers and 10G Ethernet, which has greater infrastructural requirements and is used primarily in enterprise-level networking. That said, you might find higher-speed 5GbE ports on some premium routers. Both 2.5G and 5G Ethernet were built into a 2016 revision of Ethernet standards governed by IEEE Standard part 802.3 — yes, you probably know part 802.11 as the overarching specification for Wi-Fi. But what exactly can you do with 2.5G Ethernet? And what do you need to take advantage of it?