Europe Is Trying To Fix Wind Turbine Bird Collisions - Here's How

The American Bird Conservancy estimates that 700,00 to over a million birds die per year from collisions with wind turbines. In the grand scheme, those numbers are likely lower than incidents related to cats, buildings, and cars, which are attributed to far more bird deaths. But it's also a nuanced situation, as rare birds have been affected, like the thousands of golden eagles killed by turbines in the Altamont Wind Resource area. Spurred by such developments, many have called for action to find ways to reduce those numbers, if only to preserve endangered species.

The good news is that a lot of related research is already underway. For example, Norwegian researchers painted wind turbine blades black so they contrast more with the surrounding environment, which was shown to reduce collisions. In addition, eagles kept dying at Wyoming wind farms until researchers installed automated cameras, also equipped with AI monitoring, to stop turbines when birds flew too close. Europe is now experimenting with a remarkably similar approach using a collision avoidance system called SKARV. Like the Wyoming eagle setup, SKARV utilizes cameras to detect approaching birds and then employs AI to predict their flight trajectories. The system then adjusts the pitch and speed of turbine blades to reduce the likelihood of a collision.

The flight paths of incoming birds are first recognized using a land-based radar. If they continue to approach the facility, another turbine-mounted camera will feed the AI updated details, informing the slowdown or stoppage. This precise system can help minimize shutdowns, optimizing power production, while also benefiting the birds.