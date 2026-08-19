3 Powerful Tablets Cheaper Than The iPad Mini After The Price Hike

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Due to the AI-driven chip shortage, we are seeing the opposite of what usually happens once consumer tech products have been out on the market for a while: price hikes. Towards the end of June 2026, Apple raised the prices of most of its products, including the base model iPad mini. It went from $499 to $599, a whopping $100 increase, even though it was released in 2024. Missing from those price increases, though, were iPhones. But with the RAM-mageddon still going on, even that might soon change. If you found the iPad mini to be affordable at the previous price, then you're not without alternatives, whether you're sticking within Apple's very own ecosystem or jumping over to Android.

A couple of brands, including Samsung and Xiaomi, have tablets that you can get if you've been priced out of the iPad mini. Unfortunately, price increases are still incoming, so you shouldn't wait any longer if you're in the market for a tablet. If you're not too particular about the condition of the tablet you want, you can always buy one that is refurbished. You can even buy a refurbished iPad mini from Apple's very own website. Not only does it cost less, but it also includes a new battery and original accessories, such as a cable and charger. But if you're in the market for something new, there are a few options that stand out.