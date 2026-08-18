What Direction Should Your Subwoofer Face?

Setting up your dream home audio system or surround sound setup isn't a straightforward task. Whether you're figuring out how many surround sound speakers your living room actually needs, what equipment you need to buy, or where to place your hardware to guarantee that you have the most immersive audio achievable in your space. Your subwoofer is a key component, providing bass sound that can make spaceships, running dinosaurs and frantic car chases seem that much more real.

There are a handful of different ways you can set up a subwoofer to get the most out of its sound. Generally speaking, most subwoofers are designed to transmit omnidirectional audio, emitting low-frequency vibrations in all directions. With that in mind, you don't typically need to point subwoofers themselves in a specific direction, since the bass is radiating from the speaker cone. As a result, you can generally get away with facing a subwoofer in any direction, so long as you leave about four inches of space between the subwoofer and other surfaces to minimize the amount of sound being reflected back.

What matters more when trying to get the best audio out of your subwoofer is where it's placed, rather than what direction it faces. For that reason, the best way to pick where to place your subwoofer is by testing out how it sounds in your room to get a sense of the space's characteristics. Start by putting your subwoofer where you usually sit, and move around your room to find the spots where the bass sounds the loudest. Those spots can be other options for where to place the subwoofer instead.