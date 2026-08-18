Do Intel MacBooks Still Get Support In 2026?

Intel MacBooks are finally being phased out of software support, just over six years after Apple announced its first batch of Macs with its in-house processors. Even though no Intel Mac will get support for the upcoming macOS 27 Golden Gate, which will be released later this fall, some of these computers will still get software updates in 2026. This is because Apple is continuing to release incremental updates for macOS 26 Tahoe.

At this point, the last Intel Macs with support for macOS Tahoe are the 16-inch MacBook Pro released in 2019, a 13-inch MacBook Pro released in early 2020, a 27-inch iMac released in early 2020, and the 2019 Mac Pro. Apple usually offers up to three years of security patches after it moves on to a new macOS version. These Macs were introduced in late 2019 and early 2020, so they'll likely receive eventual software updates for a few more years. In addition to that, Intel Macs that could run macOS 15 Sequoia and macOS 14 Sonoma are still getting software updates in 2026.

However, if you're expecting an Intel MacBook to get the new Siri AI and even the long-awaited bug fixes and general stability that macOS Golden Gate is promising to deliver later this year, then your best option is to upgrade your Mac with an Apple Silicon option — and with Apple recently announcing a new financing program, this might be the best deal for some customers that need a new Mac but don't want to pay upfront for the price increase.