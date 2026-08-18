Why Apple Maps Is Taking Up So Much Storage – And How To Free Up Space

If you have an iPhone with 64GB of storage or even 128GB, you might find yourself without a lot of space to store your photos, music, and apps. It's important to have some spare storage on your device so you can continue to take photos, download content, and update your device to the latest operating system. While there are a number of reasons why your iPhone storage is almost full, such as your iPhone cache, which you can clear, there are times that Apple Maps could be taking up more storage than you realize. There are two possibilities for this. You may be storing more data on your Maps app than you realized, or you're facing a very common bug that's been plaguing users in iOS 26 and previous iOS versions.

For both cases, going over your iPhone Settings and Apple Maps options might help you deal with this issue. Sometimes, just a factory reset can actually help in situations like this. After all, whether you use Apple Maps or not, it's still one of those core iPhone apps. While you might be able to delete it from your Home Screen and App Library, it may continue to be hard-written in iOS. Here's what you can do to avoid Apple Maps taking so much space, so you can use your iPhone properly again.