What Is The 'One-Hour Rule' For Morning Screen Time?
Our smartphones have delivered unparalleled convenience in virtually all areas of our lives. However, that convenience comes with a cost. Being hooked on your phone is so harmful that even outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook suggests we should be spending less time glued to our screens. However, when a device has become as integrated into your day-to-day lifestyle as a smartphone has, it can be difficult to find ways to reduce your usage. One tactic to consider is the one-hour rule, also known as puttering, which simply involves not looking at your phone (or any other device with a screen) for the first hour of the morning when you wake up.
The idea of the one-hour rule gained popularity after previous Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos described his morning routine during a 2018 speech at the Economic Club of Washington. Despite being one of tech's most iconic figures, Bezos insists that he uses his mornings to read the paper, enjoy a cup of coffee, and generally engage in low-key tasks that don't require using a digital device. He might be onto something. Neuroscience research indicates that excessive screen time can lead to a wide range of potentially significant consequences. Fortunately, research also shows it's possible to reorganize our mornings so that using this time more productively ends up becoming a habit.
What neuroscience says about the benefits of the one-hour morning screen time rule
To appreciate the advantages of staying off the phone for the first hour after waking up in the morning, it helps to learn a little about the negative effects of too much screen time. Don't underestimate the harm you might be causing yourself if you instinctively reach for your phone when the day begins. Among other findings, researchers have learned that high levels of screen time can interfere with learning and memory, increase one's chances of developing conditions like Alzheimer's, and perhaps even yield a reduction in gray matter. Those are high prices to pay for a habit that likely isn't making your mornings any brighter.
Researchers have also found that brain rot isn't just a trendy term. Doomscrolling on social media can lead to poor cognition while also promoting higher levels of stress and related mental health issues. In other words, if you start your day by checking your phone, you're setting the wrong tone for the rest of the morning, afternoon, and night. These negative effects can spill over into your productivity and overall mood. Refusing to grab your phone immediately upon waking is a smart way to guard against these potential consequences.
How you can adopt the one-hour morning screen time rule
The research isn't all bleak. Studies also indicate that committing to new morning habits becomes easier over time. If you consistently stick to a habit, such as reading a book or meditating instead of looking at your phone in the morning, your brain may essentially rewire itself. What seems like a chore may become a far less demanding task as you grow accustomed to it. It may take some willpower at first, but if you intentionally take a break from your phone in the morning for a few weeks; avoiding your devices during the early hours of the day may start to become natural.
Making strategic choices about where you keep your phone when you sleep can also promote good habits. For example, rather than charging your phone on your nightstand, at night, you can charge it or store it in a spot where you won't have immediate access to it upon waking. You may even consider investing in an alarm clock designed to help users embrace healthier morning routines.
Jeff Bezos didn't come up with the idea of ditching your phone for the first hour of your day. Regardless, he claims he abides by this morning rule because it delivers undeniable benefits. The science very much agrees with him on that. Luckily, these are benefits anyone can enjoy, and not just billionaire tech CEOs.