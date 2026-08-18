What Is The 'One-Hour Rule' For Morning Screen Time?

Our smartphones have delivered unparalleled convenience in virtually all areas of our lives. However, that convenience comes with a cost. Being hooked on your phone is so harmful that even outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook suggests we should be spending less time glued to our screens. However, when a device has become as integrated into your day-to-day lifestyle as a smartphone has, it can be difficult to find ways to reduce your usage. One tactic to consider is the one-hour rule, also known as puttering, which simply involves not looking at your phone (or any other device with a screen) for the first hour of the morning when you wake up.

The idea of the one-hour rule gained popularity after previous Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos described his morning routine during a 2018 speech at the Economic Club of Washington. Despite being one of tech's most iconic figures, Bezos insists that he uses his mornings to read the paper, enjoy a cup of coffee, and generally engage in low-key tasks that don't require using a digital device. He might be onto something. Neuroscience research indicates that excessive screen time can lead to a wide range of potentially significant consequences. Fortunately, research also shows it's possible to reorganize our mornings so that using this time more productively ends up becoming a habit.