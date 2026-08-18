What Does A Red Line Mean On Apple Maps?

Whether you're embarking on a cross-country road trip or taking a quick skip downtown, Apple Maps is one of the navigation apps you should use for any journey. It's also the default platform that your iPhone uses, so it pays to learn the software's many ins and outs. One visual element you may not be aware of is the red lines that sometimes appear on your Apple Maps route. Unfortunately, these are bad omens, as they mean there's significant traffic ahead.

According to the r/applemaps community, there are three warning colors that Apple Maps generates:

Yellow, for a slowdown.

A lighter red for stop-and-go traffic.

A darker red (more like maroon) for bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Before you even leave your driveway, Apple Maps allows you to pre-check your route to see what types of traffic conditions you can expect. To do so, launch the Maps app and set up a route. Then, select the button at the top-right of the screen, tap Driving or Satellite, then select the X icon.

Apple Maps will also display incident markers on the route or nearby to let you know what types of hazards and other important road features you'll encounter on your drive, including accidents, speed checks, roadwork, and road closures. You can even report an accident or hazard yourself by summoning Siri and saying, "Report an accident," or "There's something in the road."