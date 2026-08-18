5 Of Amazon's Best-Selling Phone Cases With A Built-In Screen Protector

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While some argue that there's no need for a screen protector anymore, many users still feel much better with one on their phone. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to install a screen protector on your phone just right, even when you follow all of the instructions. Luckily, cases with a built-in screen protector eliminate that frustration with a convenient form factor that serves two purposes.

All built-in screen protector cases have the same basic design. They're made of two pieces, one to hold your phone and another with the screen cover that goes on top. If you're considering getting one, there are plenty of different options on Amazon for all of the major smartphones. These five models are among the top sellers on Amazon:

Cases vary by price based on model and color, but the ones listed range from $16.99 for the minimalist Diaclara to $39.99 for the more rugged SUPCASE. Most are around $24.99.

If you have an iPhone, Miracase and SUPCASE are good options because they are compatible with MagSafe accessories like chargers and power banks. The FNTCASE and SUPCASE also have a built-in kickstand, though reviews indicate that the SUPCASE's is much sturdier. As for the Cozycase and Diaclara, I've personally used both of them and had no issues with either. My Diaclara lasted over a year of constant use, and it was still in good condition when I switched. Between the two, though, I prefer the Cozycase for its waterproof design that provides great protection without looking too rugged.