5 Of Amazon's Best-Selling Phone Cases With A Built-In Screen Protector
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While some argue that there's no need for a screen protector anymore, many users still feel much better with one on their phone. Unfortunately, it can be challenging to install a screen protector on your phone just right, even when you follow all of the instructions. Luckily, cases with a built-in screen protector eliminate that frustration with a convenient form factor that serves two purposes.
All built-in screen protector cases have the same basic design. They're made of two pieces, one to hold your phone and another with the screen cover that goes on top. If you're considering getting one, there are plenty of different options on Amazon for all of the major smartphones. These five models are among the top sellers on Amazon:
Cases vary by price based on model and color, but the ones listed range from $16.99 for the minimalist Diaclara to $39.99 for the more rugged SUPCASE. Most are around $24.99.
If you have an iPhone, Miracase and SUPCASE are good options because they are compatible with MagSafe accessories like chargers and power banks. The FNTCASE and SUPCASE also have a built-in kickstand, though reviews indicate that the SUPCASE's is much sturdier. As for the Cozycase and Diaclara, I've personally used both of them and had no issues with either. My Diaclara lasted over a year of constant use, and it was still in good condition when I switched. Between the two, though, I prefer the Cozycase for its waterproof design that provides great protection without looking too rugged.
Are smartphone cases with a built-in screen protector worth it?
You might be able to guess, but I'm decidedly pro-built-in screen protector phone cases, having used them for over a decade on all of my iPhones. I appreciate not having to struggle to replace my screen protector every few months and feel like my device is better protected overall. That's especially true of waterproof ones like my current case, which I was definitely happy to have at the beach.
That said, there are some arguments to be made against them. Since they usually aren't as tightly attached to a phone as a regular screen protector, dust can get trapped between the front of the case and the phone screen, which can result in scratches. Newer smartphones are also more durable than the fragile ones of the past, so cases and screen protectors in general are less important than they used to be.
Still, even though they can survive some drops, smartphones aren't invincible, and something you carry with you all of the time is constantly at risk of damage. I've also never had a built-in screen protector case damage my phone itself, even when I've noticed bits of dirt and dust. We all should deep clean our phones and cases more often anyway, so your device should be fine if you take proper care of it. Cases with built-in screen protectors are also comparable in price to traditional ones, so it's worth trying one if you're at all interested.