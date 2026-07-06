9 Third-Party MagSafe Products That Can Compete With Apple

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Apple's MagSafe technology lets you attach a wide range of accessories to the back of your phone. The market for these gadgets is so popular now that you can even get MagSafe gadgets for Android. As for the iPhone itself, Apple offers some intriguing MagSafe accessories, such as the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery. However, compared to third-party offerings, Apple's official accessories can be a bit expensive, limited in features, or basic-looking. For example, although that iPhone Air battery looks great, there are slimmer, cheaper, and higher-capacity options out there.

These third-party MagSafe products from the likes of Belkin, Anker, and ESR are no slouch either. Some are available in the Apple Store, and they're often worth considering as they offer great features and value compared to the Apple counterparts. From premium MagSafe power banks to wallets with Find My integration, these are the best MagSafe accessories that can compete with Apple.