Stop Using Your Old Suction Cup Phone Mount - Use This Instead

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Our iPhones and Android devices are staples of vehicular infotainment. Navigation, music streaming, hands-free calls, and real-time weather checks are just a few reasons to connect your phone to your car. But wait a minute: don't you have a suction cup mount hanging around somewhere? Yes, the one that adheres to your windshield. It's better than nothing, but we highly recommend that you stop using that suction mount as soon as possible.

The way these suction mounts work is that the rubber cup creates an air vacuum that allows atmospheric pressure to push the rubber against glass. The issue is that, over time, small amounts of air inevitably leak out from beneath the seal. Eventually, enough air will escape that the mount will lose its grip, a fate only compounded by fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and altitude. Fortunately, phone accessories keep evolving, and that includes vehicular add-ons.

What do we suggest? Ditch the suction mount and go with the ESR MagSafe Car Mount Charger. The device uses a plastic clip to attach to the grille of an air vent, or you can use the peel-and-stick anchor arm if you'd prefer to mount your phone on the dashboard. The mount is compatible with iPhones, and support for Android devices via an external ring or case makes it an excellent MagSafe gadget for Android devices, too.