Stop Using Your Old Suction Cup Phone Mount - Use This Instead
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Our iPhones and Android devices are staples of vehicular infotainment. Navigation, music streaming, hands-free calls, and real-time weather checks are just a few reasons to connect your phone to your car. But wait a minute: don't you have a suction cup mount hanging around somewhere? Yes, the one that adheres to your windshield. It's better than nothing, but we highly recommend that you stop using that suction mount as soon as possible.
The way these suction mounts work is that the rubber cup creates an air vacuum that allows atmospheric pressure to push the rubber against glass. The issue is that, over time, small amounts of air inevitably leak out from beneath the seal. Eventually, enough air will escape that the mount will lose its grip, a fate only compounded by fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and altitude. Fortunately, phone accessories keep evolving, and that includes vehicular add-ons.
What do we suggest? Ditch the suction mount and go with the ESR MagSafe Car Mount Charger. The device uses a plastic clip to attach to the grille of an air vent, or you can use the peel-and-stick anchor arm if you'd prefer to mount your phone on the dashboard. The mount is compatible with iPhones, and support for Android devices via an external ring or case makes it an excellent MagSafe gadget for Android devices, too.
Vent clip and dashboard mounts are great alternatives to suction cup technology
Technically, MagSafe is an Apple-exclusive technology, but it's just a magnetic ring that's built into the iPhone chassis. Even if your Android phone doesn't have built-in magnets, you can always invest in a case or a ring attachment to use third-party MagSafe products. The only drawback is that if your Android phone doesn't support Qi wireless charging, the ESR MagSafe mount won't charge your device while you drive. But what if you have zero interest in a MagSafe mount? A second alternative would be to invest in a mechanized vent clip mount.
Based on personal experience, we highly recommend the Vicseed Ultra Stable Car Phone Holder. This particular model can be positioned vertically or horizontally and uses two spring-loaded, adjustable clamps to hold your phone in place. There's even a quick-release button that lets you unmount your phone in a few seconds. And of course, Vicseed is only one of numerous manufacturers that make these types of car mounts.
Suction cup mounts aren't engineered for the long haul, but using one temporarily shouldn't be a huge deal. Just be aware that at some point — whether in two months or two years — the rubber grip is going to fail. Keeping both the cup and the surface you're attaching it to clean will help you get more life out of it, but UV rays and repeated mounting and unmounting will eventually spell its end.