5 Useful Anker Travel Gadgets For Road Trips And Flights
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Whether you're planning a road trip or booking flights to your vacation destination, having the right tech in your arsenal can come in pretty handy, just like essential travel apps on your phone. For example, the right portable charger can keep your phone or laptop running even when you're away from a wall outlet. Similarly, a high-quality USB-C cable is not only useful for charging but can also allow you to quickly transfer photos and videos between devices.
If you are looking to upgrade your travel gadgets, Anker, the popular mobile accessory brand, has quite a few offerings in its portfolio that are either made for travel or work well for travel needs. We've picked some of the most useful and best-rated options based on Amazon reviews to help you get started. All our recommendations are currently available, compatible with a wide range of devices, and useful for most people.
Anker Laptop Power Bank (25,000 mAh)
Portable chargers are quite useful when you are away from a wall outlet, and Anker's Laptop Power Bank with 25,000 mAh battery capacity is a solid option. Its large capacity ensures you can top up your mobile devices multiple times, and Anker says it can even offer over one full charge to an Apple MacBook Air. It also meets TSA's battery regulations, which means you can safely carry it on a flight, depending on your airline's rules. Another highlight of the power bank is the two built-in retractable USB-C cables that remove the need to carry your own USB cables everywhere. Alongside the two cables, you get two ports: one USB-C and one USB-A.
It's rated for a total output of 165 W, and one of the USB-C outputs can always deliver up to 100 W, making it a good option for charging your laptop or a phone with fast wired charging support. The output of the other ports depends on how many devices are connected. Moreover, the power bank has a built-in display to show essential information, including the exact power output of each port. It carries a price tag of $120, and you can choose from two color options. Amazon shoppers generally have positive feedback for this power bank, and it has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Buyers like its convenience, reliability, and portability. However, some shoppers complain about their unit developing faults within months.
Anker Nano Car Charger (167.5W, 3 Ports)
While many modern cars now include built-in USB ports for charging, the number of ports and charging speeds can vary. If you don't want to depend on your car's slow charging or limited ports during a long road trip, Anker's Nano Car Charger can help. It's capable of delivering up to 167.5 W of power and has three USB ports to power up to three devices simultaneously. More importantly, it has a clearly defined output for each of the ports, with the USB-C1 port offering up to 100 W and the USB-C2 port topping out at 45 W. The USB-A port offers up to 22.5 W charging.
Thanks to its high-power output via the two USB-C ports, you can even top up compatible laptops right in your car. Plus, there is support for USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS). While it supports Samsung's 45 W Super Fast Charging 2.0, there is no support for the 65 W Super Fast Charging 3.0, which is used in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It also has a relatively compact design and comes with a bundled USB-C cable. You'll have to shell out $54 for it at list price; however, it's often discounted to under $40. It has also received an impressive average buyer rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers praising its fast charging capabilities and seamless functionality. Some buyers do note getting defective units.
Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C cable
A good USB-C cable is essential not only for charging your mobile devices but also for transferring data between devices. Anker's Powerline II USB-C to USB-C cable is one good option you can consider. It's a USB 3.2 Gen 2 rated cable and, as such, supports up to 10 Gbps data transfer rates with compatible devices. It can also handle up to 100 W USB PD charging, thanks to the built-in E Marker chip, and video output. Another highlight of the cable is the USB Implementers Forum (USB IF) certification, which ensures the cable's marketed capabilities match its actual capabilities.
Anker has rated this cable for 12,000 bends, suggesting it should have good durability in the long run. It's also reasonably priced at $20; however, you can only purchase it in a single 3-foot size. Moreover, it has garnered solid reviews on Amazon, with an average buyer rating of 4.7 out of 5. That said, a small selection of shoppers have highlighted compatibility issues with certain devices and a poor customer support experience.
Anker Solix C1000 Portable Power Station
Anker's Solix C1000 Portable Power Station can be very useful on your road trips. It can top up all of your mobile devices, run fans and air pumps, and power a portable refrigerator and a multitude of other electronics, including an electric stove when you are camping. Recharging it is easy and fast, and available via your car's DC port, any AC wall outlet, or solar panels. It has a battery capacity of 1,056 Wh, and can handle 1,800 W of regular load, with support for up to 2,400 W during surge needs. Another highlight of the Anker Solix C1000 is its battery expansion feature, which allows you to connect another battery to increase the capacity to 2,112 Wh, which will make it useful for home backup needs as well.
There are six AC outlets, two 12 W USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, one of which can deliver up to 100 W and the other tops out at 30 W. You can buy it for $600 at list price; however, it's frequently discounted down to around $450-$500. It's also well-liked among Amazon buyers, who have given it an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. Customers find it a great option for their camping and travel needs, and are happy with its reliability. That said, a small selection of buyers is not pleased with Anker's customer service and the no-returns policy.
Anker Nano Travel Adapter
While the Anker Nano Travel Adapter won't work in your car or on a flight, it'll certainly be useful when you arrive in another country. It acts as an adapter for wall outlets in nearly 200 countries so that you can plug in the plug tops on your electronics. More importantly, it has built-in USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing you to juice up your mobile devices without requiring additional power bricks. Its foldable design ensures easy storage and portability.
Unfortunately, the built-in USB ports can deliver only a total of 20 W, which isn't a lot, especially if you're trying to charge a device with a larger battery. However, it can come in handy if you want to juice up multiple accessories, like wireless earbuds and smartwatches, for overnight charging. There is also only one AC outlet, and it's limited to 6-amp current, which should be enough for most devices you'll carry internationally on a vacation. It costs $26.
Despite some of its drawbacks, the Anker Nano Travel Adapter is pretty popular among Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average buyer rating of 4.6 out of 5, with some buyers calling it one of their favorite travel accessories. Buyers also appreciate its compact design and excellent build quality. However, some shoppers note that it lacks a grounding pin, which can stop it from working in some countries. Moreover, there are complaints about it breaking down within days or months.
How we selected these Anker gadgets
Anker offers a wide range of computing and power accessories. Many of its products are suitable for your home and the office, but there is also a decent selection in its portfolio that is excellent for travel, particularly road trips and flights. While picking out these Anker accessory recommendations, we focused on gadgets that will suit the needs of many and can actually be useful during travel. We refined our picks to include the best-rated options based on customer feedback in Amazon reviews and online forums. Based on comparing Anker's options with alternative options from competitors, we ensured all our picks are also competitively priced. All our recommendations have received an average buyer rating of at least 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon.