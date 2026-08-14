5 Classic Alien Invasion Movies With All-Star Casts

On the highly unlikely but equally mind-blowing instance in which aliens really do come down to our shiny blue planet to see what's what, perhaps it might not be wise for world leaders to be the first to chit-chat with them. Instead, might the smart approach be to send forward Hollywood A-listers to converse with our new visitors? Particularly ones that have already dabbled in interplanetary relations in the past?

With that in mind, we've ranked some of our favorite all-star alien invasion movies that still hold up. The kind that have seen audiences flock in droves to tales of close encounters that don't always go right, but we've enjoyed them all the same because of the big stars involved in first contact. Admittedly, they've not always gone well. A wrong word here, a warning shot there, and our presumed-to-be-peaceful visitors have switched up pretty quickly, turning popular world landmarks into kindling.

After that, well, there's nothing left but for some hotshot pilot, or a clever scientist, to reach for a last resort and save the day, probably while the American flag is billowing in the wind in the background somewhere because that's the only place where aliens seem to get into a scuffle in most movies. Then again, if American firepower doesn't work, there's one alternative. That's right — it's the godly rasp of Welsh singer Tom Jones.