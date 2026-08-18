4 Headphone Brands With Software That Really Makes A Difference

The best headphones and earbuds should wow you right out of the box. You may need to remove your glasses, extend the headband, or pick a smaller set of ear tips, but that's about it as far as hardware adjustments go. But software is a completely different story. The companion apps for some headphones offer little in the way of customization or enhancements, while others are jam-packed with features and settings you don't want to live without.

If you spent a decent chunk of change on your go-to noise-canceling headphones, you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of your purchase. Free companion software isn't offered by all audio companies, but the four headphone brands we've selected for this list take software very seriously. And the best part is that all of these apps are totally free. Isn't it nice for a change to not have to sign up for an umpteenth subscription that you may or may not remember to cancel before the seven-day trial ends?

Owning a pair of premium Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM4 to be exact, has been one of my greatest joys in life, at least as far as consumer tech is concerned. Out of the box, these noise-canceling cans sounded fantastic, but I was able to get them to sound even better using the free Sony Sound Connect app (formerly Headphones Connect). Sony's mobile software is packed with features and settings, including numerous audio presets and a 10-band EQ.