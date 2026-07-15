5 Of The Best Sennheiser Headphones On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews
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Sony, Bose, and Apple are the usual headline grabbers for premium headphones, but there are plenty of other audio manufacturers that make great products, too. A great example is Sennheiser, a German company best known for its professional audio equipment, including microphones, wireless systems, and studio monitor headsets. Sennheiser also makes a lineup of consumer-grade headphones, though, many of which have features like active noise-cancelling, strong battery life, and companion app customizations.
You can find several different models of Sennheiser headphones for sale on Amazon, so how do you know which ones are best? We wanted to know that, too, so we decided to dive into user feedback to figure out which units actual buyers of the products prefer. We were also interested in keeping costs in line, so we limited our research to headphones under $350. We also didn't settle for something below average just because it was cheap, though.
All told, we were able to come up with five pairs of Sennheiser headphones that Amazon shoppers love. While no product in this roundup has a perfect five-star (out of five) score in user reviews, these are still the Sennheiser cans and buds most buyers like the most for one reason or another. Below, we highlight the pros and cons of each entry, so let's get right to the list.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
It's hard to say no to a fantastic pair of noise-cancelling headphones, even if they are a bit on the pricey side. The $300 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones deliver a warm, bass-forward sound tuning that pushes extra low-end where it's needed most, particularly when listening to genres like rock, rap, hip-hop, and electronic dance music (EDM). One Amazon shopper was so blown away by the sound quality that they claimed the Momentum 4 sounded better than the flagship models from consumer staples like Sony and Bose."
Speaking of Amazon, more than 13,500 left feedback about the Momentum 4, earning the headphones a 4.1-out-of-5-star rating. As far as noise cancelling goes, the Momentum 4 uses an adaptive (ANC) system that does a solid job of attenuating most unwanted sounds, save for the most guttural of bass tones. Multiple feedback blurbs on Amazon praised the ANC, but a handful of users say they prefer the Sony WH-1000XM5 for noise cancelling.
For those concerned with customization, the Sennheiser Smart Control app offers a robust set of options for fine-tuning your Momentum 4, including audio presets, a graphic equalizer (EQ), and a unique feature called Sound Zones that automatically changes EQ and ANC settings based on where you are (thanks to geofencing). It may not be the most budget-friendly Sennheiser model, but the Momentum 4 is one of the best pairs of Bluetooth headphones the company makes.
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones
If $300 is a bit outside your budget, Amazon shoppers also rallied around the $190 Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones. Over 1,000 users rated the product, resulting in a 4.1-out-of-5-star score for these noise-cancelling cans. The Accentum is one step down from the Momentum 4 (M4), and here's what you're giving up: stronger ANC, better comfort, wired playback, and improved battery life (50 hours on a full charge for the Accentum, compared to the M4's 60-hour runtime).
The native tuning of the Accentum is actually quite close to the M4's performance. Users can expect a bass-boosted sound profile, but the Sennheiser Smart Control app will also let you change audio presets and craft your own EQ. Reviewers seem to love the way the Accentum sounds, with one Amazon buyer saying that the audio quality is the stuff of dreams, maintaining full sound detail even at very low volumes.
One drawback is that you can't toggle ANC on or off; you can only switch between noise cancelling and transparency (to pipe in external sounds so you can hear what's happening around you). Another user wasn't too pleased with the lack of an auto-off timer and the headphones' inconsistent device switching. It's possible Sennheiser will remedy at least some of these cons with future software updates, but these headphones are more than solid as they stand today.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Earbuds
What's a headphones roundup without a fan-favorite pair of wireless earbuds? Sennheiser has us covered here, too, and Amazon shoppers really like the $300 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Earbuds. (Based on over 1,100 reviews, the buds scored 3.9 out of five stars.) Sure, some balked at the price, but at least one buyer said that not only is the sound quality great, but they actually prefer these earbuds to the vaunted Apple AirPods.
Those are fighting words, Apple, and fellow competitors should be taking notes. Out of the box, the M4 buds deliver a bass-forward sound profile that delivers a great experience for most music genres but is particularly beneficial for rock, rap, and hip-hop fans. These in-ear models deliver solid ANC performance, too, but are best at cancelling out midrange noise, like chatty coworkers and loud mechanical keyboards. And as for battery life, you can expect just over seven hours of playback when the buds are fully charged and an additional three charges when the case itself is topped off.
Other noteworthy features and settings that can be found through the Sennheiser Smart Control app include audio presets, a graphic EQ, customizable touch points, and more. The M4 buds even support Auracast, which future-proofs them to at least some degree.
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Wired Headphones
Owning a great pair of wired, open-back headphones puts you ahead as an audio engineer — or any kind of audiophile, really — and according to Amazon shoppers, the $349 Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Headphones are the set to beat. This is also the top-rated product on our list, earning 4.7 out of five stars after over 300 reviews. By ditching the closed-back design of the Momentum 4 and Accentum, the HD 490 PRO is able to deliver a more immersive soundstage, which is beneficial when working with music software and mixing interfaces.
The HD 490 PRO is packaged with two pairs of ear pads: one for Producing and the other for Mixing. If you enjoy luxurious-feeling headphones, the velvet covering used on the Producing pads will be a treat. What really shines here, though, according to Amazon shoppers, is the sound quality ... which is what you want from your headphones, right? User comments point to an excellent listening experience that is bright and clear across the spectrum and especially strong in the bass range.
One thing to be aware of: the HD 490 PRO doesn't have an ANC system and only supports wired playback. It also doesn't include a microphone — these headphones are purely for listening and were designed as such. But if you're an audiophile or sound engineer who needs a premium daily driver, look no further.
Sennheiser HD 280 Pro Wired Headphones
Let's say you need to outfit a DIY recording studio with decent monitors for your musicians to use. If you're not looking to break the bank but still want something that sounds nice, your friends on Amazon are all about the $86 Sennheiser HD 280 Pro Headphones. Over 11,400 users left reviews, and the combined feedback earned the HD 280 a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating.
Similar to the HD 490 PRO, these are wired headphones with no ANC system. You will get a little bit of noise isolation from the fit alone, but don't expect headphones that'll silence a bus engine. That said, the soft ear pads feel nice for longer wear sessions, and the cans come with a 4.30-foot TRS cable for lining into a recording interface or connecting to a game controller. The HD 280 is also a great example of the "if it isn't broke, don't fix it" adage. The latest edition of these studio headphones has been on the market since 2016, but some Amazon reviews go back as far as 2003!
One user put it best when they said that these headphones are the gold standard for a great, everyday listening experience. The same user also gave the HD 280 Pro high marks for passive noise cancellation, noting that the unit does a great job of blocking distractions, even without ANC. While you may experience differing sound quality based on the device you're connected to (this came up a few times in the feedback blurbs), the Sennheiser HD 280 Pro is a solid buy.
How we chose these Sennheiser headphones
In building this list of Sennheiser headphones, we set a price limit of $350 to make sure we could cover a wide range of functionality while not completely breaking the bank. From there, we focused on models that have a minimum of 300 reviews on Amazon, with a majority of buyers leaving either four- or five-star ratings.
Finally, as mentioned above, we wanted to build a list with a variety of options (as well as price points). Whether you're looking for open-back or closed-back headphones, a set of wireless cans, automatic noise canceling, or even earbuds that can rival AirPods (according to the device owners themselves), you'll find at least one option on this list. And you can be sure it will deliver solid sound quality.