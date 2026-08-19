Does Your Soundbar Really Need A Subwoofer?

Does your soundbar need a subwoofer? Yes. Well, yes, with caveats. We assume you're not reading this article because you want to listen to digital AM radio or hear C-SPAN more clearly. You're reading this to know if you need a subwoofer to truly enhance your viewing experience without committing to a costly and space-consuming surround system setup. You do need a subwoofer to experience the full depth and impact of your music and movies.

Subwoofers set your music free to explore places soundbars can't take you. If you're watching "Mad Max: Fury Road," you want to hear the distinct sounds that drive the gear-grinding, dirt-spitting chase scenes. If you're listening to Khruangbin play in the KEXP studio, you want to hear Laura Lee Ochoa's low-end resonance in harmony with the funky twang of Mark Speer's guitar. A subwoofer and soundbar combo can let you hear those layers more cleanly than a soundbar alone.

Soundbars have their purpose. With multiple drivers packed inside a single enclosure, you'll hear a wide soundstage in a small space. The best soundbars can cost you more than $1,000, but they'll come with high-end features like side- and upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos effects, room calibration, and EQ controls that let you get the best bass possible out of your soundbar. Some soundbars even have built-in woofers with respectable low-end punch. But the small enclosure has limitations. For instance, integrated woofers can cause cabinet vibration, which sends vibrations to other drivers. In "Fury Road," deep engine roars can overpower and mask the metallic rattles and smaller rhythmic details that give the film its metronomic, pulse-pounding energy.