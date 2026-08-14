5 Most Dangerous Mad Scientists In Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked

Often in science fiction movies, the problem at the center can be traced back to some boffin who thought they had it all figured out. The eccentric scientist who, after scribbling on chalkboards and tinkering with gizmos, thinks they have the answer to all their problems, or even humanity's. The truth of the matter is that it's unfortunately anything but. Some of these scientists are good, some of them are bad, but the one character trait that links them all together is that they are, in fact, just a little bit, well, mad.

Whether they're hoping to help mankind or make massive breakthroughs all for personal gain, sci-fi movies have been plagued by mad scientists. Now, after some careful calculations, we've selected some of the most notorious ones who tinkered with their test-tubes and, in turn, sparked some incredibly dangerous or horrific incidents. The kind that either forced others to intervene or, on the rarest of occasions, were acknowledged at the last minute for very much being "their bad." So what are you waiting for? Put on your protective goggles, try not to stick your finger in any bubbling liquid, and don't be as crazy as this lot, because honestly, very little good can come from it.