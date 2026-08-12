5 Best Sci-Fi Movie Franchises That Aren't Star Wars Or Star Trek, Ranked

If you had to think of two of the biggest science fiction franchises to have ever hit the big screen, we'd understand if you included ones that involve phasers and force-wielders. There were 11 years between "Star Trek" making its television debut and George Lucas introducing us to a universe of droids and Jawas in 1977. In 1979, Starfleet made it onto the big screen in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," followed by a series of highs and lows. Since then, debate has often sparked between which is the best, with even stars from both — Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill — wondering if there's a world where the two could collide.

But while that debate rages on, other filmic franchises have flourished, even becoming just as adored as the ones Jean Luc-Picard and Luke Skywalker are involved in. With that, we've gathered up what we consider to be the best movie sci-fi franchises that aren't "Star Wars" or "Star Trek." Some involve a similar bit of space travel, while others send us off to dark and distant futures we'd prefer to avoid. So while you wait for the dilithium crystals to get fired up on the Enterprise or for Han to jump to hyperdrive, check out our rankings of the best sci-fi movie franchises that go beyond both, starting with a franchise that houses a pair of the most successful films ever made. That's right, not even Klingons or Darth Vader are a match for James Cameron.