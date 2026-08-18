What Happens If You Don't Update Your Graphics Card Drivers?

If you play a lot of video games on your PC, odds are you want to get the most out of your GPU. Unless your graphics card shows signs of failing or is horribly out of date, you likely don't need to replace it. In fact, you can often squeeze out some extra performance if you install an update, but these aren't strictly necessary.

GPUs are, at their core, powerful electronic components that perform highly specialized computational processes, specifically converting data into graphics. CPUs can perform these tasks, too, but GPUs are simply better at it. GPUs run off cores (small processors), and the more cores one has — and the more powerful those cores are — the more easily it can render high-fidelity graphics and effects without sacrificing framerates. Some GPUs even have specialized programs that let them produce unique effects. For instance, Nvidia RTX cards include the ability to render ray tracing, which realistically simulates how light splits and scatters off different objects and materials.

Out of the box, every GPU can (or should) carry out all the graphics rendering tasks it's handed. The only difference between an updated graphics card and a non-updated one is efficiency. Unlike programs, updates for graphics cards usually only tell the hardware how to optimally render a game on your monitor. These "patches" are generally just focused on increasing your framerates. So long as the graphics card meets the processing speed requirements, it can still run a game, so graphics card updates are often optional. One exception is when a graphics card manufacturer releases a faulty update that causes crashes. If you installed this update, you should definitely download the subsequent hotfix when it becomes available. Security patches or major bug fixes would be other strong reasons for updating.