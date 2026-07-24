How To Easily Update Your NVIDIA Drivers

Whether you're a content creator or a gamer, going with an NVIDIA GPU can help ensure you're getting access to some of the company's best available features. Sporting something from the GeForce RTX 50 Series, for example, can give you access to fourth-generation Ray Tracing Cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 and DLSS 4.5 (Deep Learning Super Sampling). Powerful as they may be, keeping drivers up to date is important for boosting performance, and fortunately, NVIDIA makes the process pretty easy.

If you need to update the drivers for an NVIDIA GPU, the easiest way these days is to use the company's proprietary app, simply known as the NVIDIA app. From there, it's just a matter of navigating to the Drivers page and finding the right settings. Additionally, users can switch between different kinds of drivers or just check version numbers. You can even set updates to download automatically in the Settings section of this app, and there are options to roll back to previous drivers in the Driver menu.

While the app can show which drivers you currently have, you can also check by right-clicking your desktop and choosing the NVIDIA Control Panel. Choose Help, then select System Information. Driver Information will be at the top of the Details window. Along with the NVIDIA app, it's also worth remembering that NVIDIA GPU users have another free app that can improve performance.