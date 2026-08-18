You Can Download Apps On An iPad That No Longer Gets Software Support, But There's A Catch

Sometimes, loving is letting go, and there are a few signs that it's time to replace an iPad. If you recently found an old iPad gathering dust and decided to use it for mundane tasks, you probably realized that you can't download new apps or update old ones, and you're kind of stuck with this functional, yet not very supported iPad. You should be careful about using an outdated iPad for some tasks, as it's not safe.

It's also a genuine feeling to want to use your functional tablet that no longer gets software updates because sometimes there's a way to download supported versions of an app that correspond to the iOS version you're currently running. However, there's a catch, as sometimes developers no longer offer an older version, which your iPad would need to open the app. As of 2026, Apple requires apps to support modern SDK standards, such as building with the iPadOS 26 SDK, which pushes developers to adopt the latest features introduced by the company.

While they can choose their own minimum device targets, security risks and old software deprecations usually drive older versions out over time, even though apps like Facebook and Google still have low minimum requirements of iPadOS 15 or iPadOS 16, respectively. If you want to try downloading apps for an iPad that can't run newer iPadOS versions, you'll have to dig a bit deeper inside the App Store, but you might be able to make some apps still usable.