5 Big Changes Reportedly Coming To The iPad Lineup By 2027

Early in 2026, Apple updated the iPad Air with the M4 chip and the iPad Pro with the M5. While both new versions mark a few minor tweaks compared to the previous models, Apple added 12GB of RAM to both tablets, enabling upcoming Apple Intelligence features in iPadOS 27, in addition to the company's own 5G and connectivity modems. These changes improve iPad's reliability when making AirDrop transfers, connecting and switching between networks, and even improving battery life thanks to Apple's tight integration between hardware and software. Still, there's a lot more to come in the second semester of 2026 and throughout 2027, as Apple is expected to introduce Siri AI to its tablets, a new iPad mini design, and even an all-new base-model iPad launching early next year.

At this moment, some of these changes have already been confirmed, including the new Siri AI, while others have recently been reported by media outlets such as Bloomberg. Even though some of these improvements were expected for late 2026, it seems that the recent price hike on Apple products and the ongoing memory crisis might have prompted the company to reassess when to release new devices, as components are scarce and cost much more to produce than they did a few years back. Still, there's a lot that could change and be improved in the iPad lineup in the course of the next 12 months. Here's what you should know.