Banner Ads On The Web Looked Way Different In The '90s

The web was a very different place in the '90s, especially when it came to advertising. Banner ads started to appear online in 1994 when AT&T realized that it could reach new audiences by placing eye-catching graphics on popular web pages. Those early banner ads had a unique aesthetic; some were static images designed with a distinctly '90s sensibility, and some later in the decade used Flash animation. Today's banner ads are designed with the HTML5 programming language to create large interactive images that are optimized for the modern audience.

Realistically, though, you might not even know what modern web ads look like. A good ad blocker is one of the free browser extensions you should always install first, after all. The modern-day banner ad is an eye-catching graphic positioned in between pieces of on-page content or off to the side — wherever the website's publisher thinks it might generate the most consistent ad revenue. Some banner ads react when you hover over them, and some have multiple different buttons you can click in response to their marketing prompt.

But banner ads were different back in the day. First of all, they were made to be simple to ensure quick loading on dial-up internet connections. These ads were also quite effective in the '90s due to their novelty. Banner ads still work now, but internet users today are much more savvy to clever marketing tactics.