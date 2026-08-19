Banner Ads On The Web Looked Way Different In The '90s
The web was a very different place in the '90s, especially when it came to advertising. Banner ads started to appear online in 1994 when AT&T realized that it could reach new audiences by placing eye-catching graphics on popular web pages. Those early banner ads had a unique aesthetic; some were static images designed with a distinctly '90s sensibility, and some later in the decade used Flash animation. Today's banner ads are designed with the HTML5 programming language to create large interactive images that are optimized for the modern audience.
Realistically, though, you might not even know what modern web ads look like. A good ad blocker is one of the free browser extensions you should always install first, after all. The modern-day banner ad is an eye-catching graphic positioned in between pieces of on-page content or off to the side — wherever the website's publisher thinks it might generate the most consistent ad revenue. Some banner ads react when you hover over them, and some have multiple different buttons you can click in response to their marketing prompt.
But banner ads were different back in the day. First of all, they were made to be simple to ensure quick loading on dial-up internet connections. These ads were also quite effective in the '90s due to their novelty. Banner ads still work now, but internet users today are much more savvy to clever marketing tactics.
Banner ads are a subject of strong '90s nostalgia
Like many tech innovations from the '90s, old banner ads are able to stir a peculiar sense of nostalgia in those who experienced them at the time. But unlike the comeback of '90s see-through tech, nobody would be too happy about seeing any kind of banner ad today. One of the most famous banner ads from the '90s, which you can see at the Web Design Museum, was that iconic AT&T banner that started it all. It was a plain black graphic with the text, "Have you ever clicked your mouse right HERE? You will." It was a devious tactic that only worked because nobody had seen anything like it before.
So, why would anyone feel warm nostalgia over something that maliciously yanked you to a different website? Just like with iconic TV advertisements of the time, it's all about the shared experience. Everyone who visited the Hotwired website on October 27, 1994, saw that same AT&T advertisement.
Today, advertisements are targeted and personalized. Every ad you see online is presented specifically for you based on data collected by tech companies and their advertising partners. Advertisements have always been aggressive in their efforts to sell, but at least they used to be something to laugh about with others who shared the experience. It's no wonder people look back fondly at the legendary gadgets born in the '90s — they were products of a simpler time.