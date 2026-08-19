How Does Amazon's 50% Discount On Prime Subscriptions Work?
Subscription services such as Amazon can be a convenient way to buy items, ship them to you, and stream your favorite show or movie. Amazon Prime is around $14.99 per month, but the company also offers the plan at a 50% discount for $6.99 a month. It may not be a hidden Amazon Prime membership perk, but it is still a perk.
Prime Access offers the exact same benefits as an Amazon Prime membership, but there are certain requirements to get it. Prime Access is a government assistance program for income-verified customers. In order to qualify for Prime Access, customers must verify their income or be part of one of thirteen government assistance programs listed under the Prime Access Benefits. To become a Prime Access member a customer must show they are members of SNAP, Medicaid, supplemental security income, federal public housing assistance, or any of the nine other government assisted programs listed. Members must submit a document or card that shows they receive government assistance in order to qualify. Once verified, they can begin to use the discounted Amazon Prime to get Prime Access.
Prime Access members pay half the cost of a regular Prime membership and gain access to everything included in the full plan. This includes free Prime delivery, streaming benefits, medical care, access to free books, Amazon Luna, and more. However, Amazon Prime does offer another way to get discounts on its services.
This isn't the only way to get a deal on Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime has an option for students and younger aged adults called Prime for Young Adults. However, as with Prime Access, there are a few requirements one must meet before qualifying for the discounted subscription on Amazon. It's not quite half the price of Amazon Prime, but at $7.49 per month, it is a cheaper alternative.
To qualify for Prime for Young Adults, customers must be 18 to 24 years old or be enrolled in college. Students must enroll using the university they're attending, though not all colleges may qualify. At the end of four years or the end of the student's studies, the account will switch to a full Amazon Prime account. Those aged between 18 to 24 must submit a photo ID showing their age before they can get the benefits of Prime for Young Adults. Once the account holder turns 25, the membership will convert to a standard Prime account.
Both groups can get a free trial of Amazon Prime just for signing up. The length of the trial may vary and once it is over, Amazon will charge the account holder the $7.49 fee each month afterward. The plans include every benefit of Prime plus the young adults-exclusive 5% cash back on eligible items. Those benefits could help get tech deals as part of Amazon Prime to help with school.
Is a Prime membership worth it?
Having a subscription to Amazon Prime gets you way more than just access to online shopping and Amazon Prime's fast delivery. A Prime membership can be beneficial to anyone looking to take advantage of cloud gaming, ebooks, food delivery, and many more benefits.
Amazon Prime gets you more than just free shipping, as well. However, if you spend enough, Reddit users say around $35, typically shipping will be free anyway. If you only use it to shop through Amazon, then it may not be worth it to you. Unless you need it to shop specifically at Whole Foods and have the food delivered to you, paying an annual cost of nearly $180, just to use Amazon Prime for deliveries may not be worth the price.
The additional benefits such as Amazon Luna for gaming, free books each month, streaming through Prime Video, and Amazon Music may be worth the cost if you use all of the benefits. You also get RxPass that includes savings on medications and discounts on prescriptions. The benefits hold true for any member of Prime including Prime Access members and Prime for Young Adults subscribers, but at its 50% discounted rate, the deal is just a bit sweeter.