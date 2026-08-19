How Does Amazon's 50% Discount On Prime Subscriptions Work?

Subscription services such as Amazon can be a convenient way to buy items, ship them to you, and stream your favorite show or movie. Amazon Prime is around $14.99 per month, but the company also offers the plan at a 50% discount for $6.99 a month. It may not be a hidden Amazon Prime membership perk, but it is still a perk.

Prime Access offers the exact same benefits as an Amazon Prime membership, but there are certain requirements to get it. Prime Access is a government assistance program for income-verified customers. In order to qualify for Prime Access, customers must verify their income or be part of one of thirteen government assistance programs listed under the Prime Access Benefits. To become a Prime Access member a customer must show they are members of SNAP, Medicaid, supplemental security income, federal public housing assistance, or any of the nine other government assisted programs listed. Members must submit a document or card that shows they receive government assistance in order to qualify. Once verified, they can begin to use the discounted Amazon Prime to get Prime Access.

Prime Access members pay half the cost of a regular Prime membership and gain access to everything included in the full plan. This includes free Prime delivery, streaming benefits, medical care, access to free books, Amazon Luna, and more. However, Amazon Prime does offer another way to get discounts on its services.