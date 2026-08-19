This Town Had $24,000 Worth Of Flock Cameras Disappear Overnight

There is much controversy over Flock cameras and how they gather information. They are used by law enforcement to track the make, model, color, vehicle license plates, and even dents on cars in an effort to help solve crimes. However, some of the general public views the technology as a way the government could track everyone, not just criminals. This concern is enough to cause people to damage the cameras.

In the town of Winona, Minnesota, eight Flock cameras went missing overnight. Police investigating the scenes found all eight of the metal poles holding the Flock cameras were sliced near the base. The damaged poles were found lying discarded nearby and the safety cameras – owned by Flock Group Inc – were missing. The total cost for damages is around $24,000. Police are asking the public for assistance, but are allegedly getting comments on social media like, "The Flock cameras tore themselves down."

It is reported that Flock Safety has a network with more than 120,000 Flock cameras set up throughout 49 states. All of which are designed to photograph a vehicle's license plate. The system is built to provide law enforcement access to a large database to assist with finding missing persons, stolen cars, and tracking down suspects. The program has led to the arrest of several suspects, such as a mass shooting at Brown University in 2025.