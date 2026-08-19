This Town Had $24,000 Worth Of Flock Cameras Disappear Overnight
There is much controversy over Flock cameras and how they gather information. They are used by law enforcement to track the make, model, color, vehicle license plates, and even dents on cars in an effort to help solve crimes. However, some of the general public views the technology as a way the government could track everyone, not just criminals. This concern is enough to cause people to damage the cameras.
In the town of Winona, Minnesota, eight Flock cameras went missing overnight. Police investigating the scenes found all eight of the metal poles holding the Flock cameras were sliced near the base. The damaged poles were found lying discarded nearby and the safety cameras – owned by Flock Group Inc – were missing. The total cost for damages is around $24,000. Police are asking the public for assistance, but are allegedly getting comments on social media like, "The Flock cameras tore themselves down."
It is reported that Flock Safety has a network with more than 120,000 Flock cameras set up throughout 49 states. All of which are designed to photograph a vehicle's license plate. The system is built to provide law enforcement access to a large database to assist with finding missing persons, stolen cars, and tracking down suspects. The program has led to the arrest of several suspects, such as a mass shooting at Brown University in 2025.
Why people are upset about Flock cameras
While the program may be capable of leading to arrests, there is mass public outrage against Flock Safety and its entire Flock camera system. Residents and those who advocate for privacy believe the data collected by the cameras can be used to reveal sensitive information about the vehicle and its owner. And it's led to people across the U.S. tearing down Flock's traffic cameras.
Experts warn aggregated plate data could be used to track where a car has traveled to in the past. These places could be doctor visits, religious events, or even related to political affiliation. The data could then be used by law enforcement to monitor where a car has been. However, it is even reported the Flock camera system can be used to track people, as well.
Flock cameras are linked with one another creating a massive web between each camera. If a car drives from one state to another, police can be alerted to such information. They have also been misused by law enforcement with claims they have been used to hold a nationwide search using more than 83,000 Flock cameras to find a woman who had an abortion. Both Flock and a Texas sheriff said she was not a criminal suspect, but they were worried about her safety.
What Flock's response is
Flock Safety has set up measures both to protect its Flock cameras and reduce access to footage and how long videos can be seen by law enforcement agencies. The company does offer Flock's Camera Protection Plan to agencies who choose it. It's a sort of insurance to repair or replace damaged or missing Flock cameras. If an agency signs up for the plan, Flock states it will replace the camera without any additional cost. This covers collisions, weather, and vandalism.
When it comes to active Flock cameras, the company is changing how long data is stored. Instead of the data being within the system for a month, it is now moving to just one week. A statement from Flock noted if an agency seeks to hold data for longer periods of time, they can enter a case number to extend it.
In an effort to reduce misuse of its Flock camera system, Flock Safety is also working on a new system to lock out users. Its Audit Assistance program will prevent a user from moving forward with searches if it detects what it considers "abnormal activity." If you want to get around a Flock camera, there is a free tool to help you avoid an AI traffic camera.