This Free Windows Feature Turns One Monitor Into As Many As You Need

Very rarely do you have just one window open on your PC. Most of the time, you're probably juggling at least three, switching between them with either Alt + Tab or the Taskbar. While this works fine for general use cases, it isn't the most effective approach for power users or multitaskers with too many active windows. You'll likely end up pressing Alt + Tab multiple times just to get to the window you need. And even finding that one window on your Taskbar becomes an unnecessarily time-consuming task.

To solve this, you'd normally need to use a second monitor. The extended screen option lets you separate your active apps into two different and more manageable spaces. However, setting up a dual-monitor workspace isn't always doable, especially if you don't have the budget or space for another monitor.

Thankfully, Windows offers a nifty alternative in the form of multiple desktops. Yes, Windows 11 has virtual desktops that allow you to have two or more workspaces on just one monitor. This comes in handy when you want to create a dedicated desktop for different purposes. For instance, you can set up one desktop with all your work-related communication apps, another desktop specifically for your work tasks, and a third desktop for your personal apps like YouTube, Reddit, and your daily journal in Notion. Multiple desktops on Windows essentially let you declutter your original desktop and help boost your productivity. We'll walk you through how to set up, use, and manage your multiple desktops.