Smart TV Brands Are Racing To Ban Apps That Let Hackers Access Your Internet

Residential proxies can have a valid and legitimate purpose, mostly for business and marketing, but when used for illicit activities, hackers can perform their nefarious deeds from your IP address to make it look like your device is the source. That's why these are a huge concern for cybersecurity, in general, and have gained a negative reputation. What does this all have to do with your Samsung or LG smart TV, though?

There are a lot of interesting things you had no idea your smart TV could do, including being turned into a proxy node. The affected apps, once installed and opened, expose the device to external influence. Basically, resproxies can turn TVs into an always-on, always-accessible tunnel for hackers to route their web traffic through. The TV then acts as a node, with traffic flowing in and external access available to those in control.

Worse yet, the parties involved can sell access to the networks and data. A Mnemonic researcher named Harrison Sand discovered a licensed Pac-Man game can enable precisely that on Samsung TVs. A company called Bright Data is behind an embedded SDK in Pac-Man and other apps that allows it to access and collect from millions of residential nodes. Meanwhile it sells access to scraped datasets on a marketplace which explicitly uses a network of smart TV nodes to do its bidding.