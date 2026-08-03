4 Smart TVs With The Longest Software Support

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Software support for Smart TVs still varies widely depending on the manufacturer you buy from. Some usually offer up to 8 years of updates for some systems, while others do not have a fixed period. Despite this disparity, support time has grown year after year, as these increasingly connected devices need to last longer to meet consumer needs.

So, if you plan to buy a TV, paying attention to this support duration detail matters. Much of the experience of owning a smart TV depends on the software it uses, not only on the panel. That is because features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and other functions need updates to work properly. In addition, many streaming apps may stop working or run more slowly depending on your software version. Even if your TV still turns on and seems to work normally without software updates, it starts losing ground little by little. Besides apps losing support, security flaws can also happen, along with other problems that affect anyone who does not update the TV software.