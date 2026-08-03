4 Smart TVs With The Longest Software Support
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Software support for Smart TVs still varies widely depending on the manufacturer you buy from. Some usually offer up to 8 years of updates for some systems, while others do not have a fixed period. Despite this disparity, support time has grown year after year, as these increasingly connected devices need to last longer to meet consumer needs.
So, if you plan to buy a TV, paying attention to this support duration detail matters. Much of the experience of owning a smart TV depends on the software it uses, not only on the panel. That is because features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and other functions need updates to work properly. In addition, many streaming apps may stop working or run more slowly depending on your software version. Even if your TV still turns on and seems to work normally without software updates, it starts losing ground little by little. Besides apps losing support, security flaws can also happen, along with other problems that affect anyone who does not update the TV software.
Amazon Fire TV models get guaranteed security updates until 2030
Unlike competitors, Amazon usually offers support for its products until a specific date, rather than offering "years of support." The 50-, 55-, and 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED models, launched in 2025, are guaranteed to receive security updates until December 31, 2030. The same date appears in the 2-Series, 4-Series, and Omni Mini-LED lines, giving buyers a little more than five years of support if they bought the model right at launch.
Curiously, the company stays as discreet about who manufactures its Fire TVs as it stays open about the security schedule. The policy also has a second rule: every device bought directly from Amazon gets at least four years of updates from the purchase date if that period goes beyond the fixed date in the table. Just do not expect major Fire OS upgrades or a guarantee of eternal app compatibility.
In the end, this puts the Fire TV Omni QLED in a comfortable position for anyone who values predictability. Instead of a vague promise like "several years of support", Amazon itself gives a concrete date for users. So, before closing the purchase, you can know exactly how long that specific model will continue to receive security fixes, without relying on estimates or the manufacturer's goodwill.
LG webOS TVs receive up to 5 years of major software updates
Through the webOS Re:New program, LG also entered the race to offer long software support for its TVs, with four major version upgrades over 5 years. Although this is less than companies like Samsung and Hisense offer for their models, it is still a fairly decent period. A TV that leaves the factory with webOS 24 should reach webOS 28 in 2028.
However, users also need to watch one point. These updates should not arrive at the same time for all models, since LG decided to delay the arrival of the newest version by one year for models covered by Re:New. In other words, the model launched recently always sits one version ahead of those from previous years, even though both still receive support.
Re:New coverage applies to models launched from 2022 onward, so you'll need to pay attention when looking at used models, as support may be close to ending or may already have ended. It's worth checking this information first and noting how long LG TVs usually last in practice, since software support and panel lifespan go together in this calculation.
Samsung Tizen TVs now offer 7 years of software support
Since 2024, Samsung has promised seven years of Tizen (Samsung's Smart TV OS) for TV models launched that year, including the S95D. That means someone who bought one of the company's screens at launch can expect updates for it until 2031. Samsung went a little further with this, as some 2023 models are also on the support list.
This also means that if you buy one of their models now, you can feel more at ease knowing that most streaming services and other essential apps on a Samsung TV will work well during all that time. In addition, it is worth remembering that Tizen is the company's standard operating system, so there is no chance of buying one of its TVs without Tizen and missing support. Another point is that throughout 2025 and 2026, these 2024 models received the Tizen 9 update and the new One UI interface for eligible models.
Hisense VIDAA TVs promise up to 8 years of software support
Hisense is one of the TV manufacturers that offers one of the longest software support periods, promising up to 8 years for some models. For that, they need to come preinstalled with VIDAA, the company's own operating system, and they must launch from 2025 onward. However, it is also worth remembering that the promise says "up to 8 years," so it works more as a ceiling than a guaranteed floor for the whole line.
In addition, another detail users need to watch is that VIDAA is far from the standard system on the company's TVs, especially in the American market. So, if you are interested in one of Hisense's major models, it is important to watch the code for each one, since they use G for Google TV, F for Fire TV, and V for VIDAA. In addition, Hisense's OS appears more often in models that rarely reach the United States.
So, before buying a Hisense model thinking it will receive all this support for years to come, you first need to check the operating system version on your device. Even though VIDAA versions are a bit rare, you can still find these models and take advantage of up to 8 years of software support the company offers.
How we chose the TV brands with the longest software support
To build this list, we prioritized manufacturers that publicly state a concrete support period, either in years or with a fixed date, as is the case with models sold by Amazon. That is because much of the market typically handles this issue vaguely, without specifying how long a specific model will continue to receive security updates or major system upgrades. Given that, we chose to highlight models that offer this kind of transparency, since this information matters to many users.
In addition, we limited the list to these four manufacturers to avoid relying on rumors or third-party estimates. It is possible to get a sense of how long other TVs have support through user experience, but that does not mean software updates reach all models. It's also worth reinforcing that having a TV with long software support doesn't mean it will keep working perfectly for that entire period, since hardware also matters and can start freezing.