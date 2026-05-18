4 Essential Samsung TV Apps You Should Be Using In 2026

Samsung TVs are pretty popular among consumers, and the company is even considered the best major smart TV brand in terms of customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). A lot of this has to do with the availability of Samsung TVs across price segments and the use of both OLED and LCD technologies in its televisions. However, the presence of the Tizen smart TV OS, which powers all Samsung TVs, is also an advantage, as it comes with several exciting features that you don't get with Google TV or other smart TV operating systems. Moreover, Tizen offers access to a massive selection of smart TV apps that you can enjoy, including Samsung TV Plus, which you can use to watch hundreds of channels for free.

While most folks are familiar with popular streaming apps like Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video, there are a host of other useful smart TV apps that often get overlooked. Here are some such apps that provide unique and interesting features, adding value to your TV viewing experience. You can download each of these apps from Samsung's built-in app store, so there is no need for any sideloading.