What Happens If You Don't Update Apps?
There's nothing wrong with skipping an app update once in a while—maybe your phone is running low on storage, or you're worried an update will change a feature you like. Updating apps is entirely optional since both Android and iOS give you options for managing automatic updates, but you might be missing out on important security and interface features when you decide not to download a newer version of any given app. If you've been ignoring software updates for too long, it may leave your device and your personal information vulnerable to security risks.
Moreover, newer versions of an app may affect your user experience, especially when it involves changes in the UI. In the case of the more meticulous users, it is helpful to regularly refer to update notes, which can be found within an app's pages on the Play Store or on the iOS App Store. If the notes indicate minor changes, it's fine to skip it for now. But if it mentions security fixes or major interface features, it might be time to update those apps.
Non-updated apps may pose a security risk
There are approximately 324 million smartphone users in the U.S. as of 2026 — that's a multitude of digital footprints and potential targets for cybercrime if users don't take device safety seriously. Security and privacy are crucial in keeping your device and information safe; hence, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency recommends installing updates as soon as you are notified. Not keeping an app updated is one of the common mistakes that could cost you all your data, so instead of delaying the next patch, take this additional safety measure to protect your data, especially within apps that handle your login information, messages, photos, videos, or other sensitive information.
More than just keeping apps updated, it's also a vital security measure to keep your firmware up to date. Organizations like the Google Threat Intelligence Group and the Australian Computer Society have flagged outdated operating systems as vulnerable targets of malware, such as the Coruna exploit kit, which affected older iPhone models, and the Rafel RAT malware, which attacked outdated Android devices. If you have been affected or if someone you know is at risk of receiving these attacks, it can help to plan out the things to do when you get hacked.
Certain features or content may be unavailable on non-updated apps
Sometimes, an older version of an app simply stops operating entirely for a number of reasons. This is especially true for apps that depend heavily on online servers, such as social media platforms, messaging services, streaming apps, and cloud-based games. These kinds of apps usually deliver several tiny updates, which may seem like a nuisance, but it's one of the many measures taken by developers to ensure your app runs smoothly.
If kept outdated, however, these apps will eventually stop running since the old version may not support the latest features, content, or technical requirements. If you notice frequent app crashes or a laggy interface, the next best step could be pressing that 'Update' button, which can be prompted upon startup and won't disappear until you push through with the download.
However, if an update requires a newer version of Android or iOS that your phone can't support, you may have fewer options. This may be resolved by freeing up storage or using a web version. More importantly, if your phone can no longer accommodate additional security updates, or if several essential apps can no longer run on your system, it's a sign that it's time for a new phone.