What Happens If You Don't Update Apps?

There's nothing wrong with skipping an app update once in a while—maybe your phone is running low on storage, or you're worried an update will change a feature you like. Updating apps is entirely optional since both Android and iOS give you options for managing automatic updates, but you might be missing out on important security and interface features when you decide not to download a newer version of any given app. If you've been ignoring software updates for too long, it may leave your device and your personal information vulnerable to security risks.

Moreover, newer versions of an app may affect your user experience, especially when it involves changes in the UI. In the case of the more meticulous users, it is helpful to regularly refer to update notes, which can be found within an app's pages on the Play Store or on the iOS App Store. If the notes indicate minor changes, it's fine to skip it for now. But if it mentions security fixes or major interface features, it might be time to update those apps.