New $70 Million PBS Lawsuit Shows Why You Shouldn't Completely Trust Cloud Storage

Cloud storage can prove extraordinarily useful. Just set up an account and make sure you pay your subscription fees, and your storage program will automatically back up your data in a (mostly) secure remote location. However, these systems are far from foolproof, and it's easy to make mistakes while using cloud storage. The biggest mistake is assuming you can always access your data.

Earlier this year, Nine PBS (a branch of PBS based in St. Louis, Missouri) discovered that it had been cut off from its cloud storage system. The vendor that ran the storage, Open Source Storage, went defunct, and ownership of its servers defaulted to Iron Mountain. Currently, that company won't let Nine PBS access the data, which consists of 50 TB worth of archival footage that spans 70 years of broadcasts. Some of the more noteworthy programs currently held hostage include documentaries on the history of East St. Louis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to Open Source Storage's abrupt bankruptcy and Iron Mountain's actions, Nine PBS has filed a lawsuit. According to the court filings, the channel was denied the ability to retrieve its data "upon termination of services" as allegedly stipulated in the cloud services contract, and is trying to preserve its valuable footage. According to the lawsuit, Nine PBS' representatives felt they "had no choice but to file this lawsuit."