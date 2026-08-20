Who Owns Lenovo?

Lenovo is a force to be reckoned with in the tech world. From introducing cool future-facing tech concepts to making one of the most reliable laptops money can buy (at least according to many of its users), it's no surprise that the company earned over $83 billion in the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Who owns the company, though? Is it the Chinese government?

No, Lenovo isn't owned by the government. It's a publicly traded Chinese company with its majority shareholder being Legend Holdings Corporation. This holding company owns a little bit over 31%, with Mr. Yang Yuanqing, the CEO of Lenovo, owning about 5.9% of shares. That leaves over 62% ownership to private and institutional investors.

All in all, Lenovo is a Chinese brand. Its primary headquarters are in Beijing, China, but the company also has plenty of international offices, including in Morrisville, North Carolina, and its European HQ in Stuttgart, Germany. Although this company structure seems pretty basic, users still have concerns that the government has its fingers in Lenovo through Legend Holdings Corporation. After all, Lenovo started life as a government-backed venture in the '80s, and Legend Holding Corporation initially received funding from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Is this evidence of government intervention? Not necessarily. Lenovo conducts business on multiple continents and has somewhat outgrown its position as a small Chinese brand that took $25,000 from the Academy of Sciences.