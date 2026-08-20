Who Owns Lenovo?
Lenovo is a force to be reckoned with in the tech world. From introducing cool future-facing tech concepts to making one of the most reliable laptops money can buy (at least according to many of its users), it's no surprise that the company earned over $83 billion in the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Who owns the company, though? Is it the Chinese government?
No, Lenovo isn't owned by the government. It's a publicly traded Chinese company with its majority shareholder being Legend Holdings Corporation. This holding company owns a little bit over 31%, with Mr. Yang Yuanqing, the CEO of Lenovo, owning about 5.9% of shares. That leaves over 62% ownership to private and institutional investors.
All in all, Lenovo is a Chinese brand. Its primary headquarters are in Beijing, China, but the company also has plenty of international offices, including in Morrisville, North Carolina, and its European HQ in Stuttgart, Germany. Although this company structure seems pretty basic, users still have concerns that the government has its fingers in Lenovo through Legend Holdings Corporation. After all, Lenovo started life as a government-backed venture in the '80s, and Legend Holding Corporation initially received funding from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Is this evidence of government intervention? Not necessarily. Lenovo conducts business on multiple continents and has somewhat outgrown its position as a small Chinese brand that took $25,000 from the Academy of Sciences.
What are some other companies operating under Legend Holdings Corporation?
Tech giants like Toshiba commonly sell off various divisions like hotcakes (Toshiba dumped its laptop business long ago). Lenovo, on the other hand, is much more unified. In fact, the company itself has plenty of subsidiaries. Some of the more well-known names include Motorola Mobility (which it purchased from Google), Fujitsu, and Infinidat, which focuses on enterprise data storage.
What about its parent company? Does Lenovo have "cousin" brands? Yes, but they're not household names. At number 47 in the top-500 enterprises in China in 2025, Legend Holdings has a broad scope. For instance, it owns Levima Advanced Materials, a plastics producer. Surprisingly, Legend Holdings also holds the Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, the most senior private bank in Luxembourg, as well as Fullhan Microelectronics, which produces video semiconductors used in smart cameras and such.
Today, Lenovo is a safe brand. However, it's not without controversy. At the beginning of 2026, a U.S.-based law group filed a lawsuit against the company alleging Lenovo transferred sensitive personal data from the U.S. to China, but it outright denied these claims, saying it takes data security seriously and closely adheres to strict U.S. laws and regulations. Considering that Lenovo's popularity hasn't waned, these alleged China ties obviously aren't that big of a deal to consumers. In fact, according to Lenovo, over 900 state and local agencies (including the military) use its gear.