Here's How To Deal With Electronics When They're No Longer Safe To Use

Every gadget will eventually reach its end of life, whether because you've upgraded to a better device or the components are faulty. Swollen or leaking batteries are an excellent example of components failing over time. But in most cases, you cannot simply throw your electronics away in the trash. Depending on what's happening, you may need to handle them carefully or dispose of them in a specific way. It's also generally smarter to recycle them whenever possible, since e-waste contains many toxic materials that shouldn't end up in a landfill. Of course, if the device is unsafe and you know it's unsafe, those disposal options are severely limited.

The Battery Network is a great database to find active lithium-battery drop-offs near you. Visit or recycle your gear at those locations if they have internal batteries, removable or not, and if there are potential safety issues. Beyond battery concerns, recycling the devices ensures they're processed appropriately, as the recycling process includes assessing the electronics to see what can be reused safely and what must be disposed of, including any hazardous waste.

It's always going to differ from device to device, but generally, anything electrical, especially to do with a failing battery, burnt casing or plastic, discolored components, frayed electrical cords, odd noises, and even strange smells, is a sign the device in question is damaged and potentially unsafe. Even if it isn't damaged or broken, every homeowner should get rid of dusty old tech as soon as possible, especially gear that's been lying around unused.