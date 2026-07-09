5 Pieces Of Dusty Old Tech Every Homeowner Should Get Rid Of

Homeowners all have at least one thing in common: Limited space. We also all rely heavily on electronics for entertainment and everyday convenience, so much so that we tend to keep old tech products — like headphones and gaming consoles — on hand "just in case" even after buying a replacement. But for the sake of a neat and tidy home, there comes a time to admit that some junky electronics are better off disposed of — or at least in the hands of someone who will actually use them.

Admittedly, it can be hard to part with gadgets that still work. After all, some of these are older devices that homeowners should try to repurpose. There are even some smart home uses for old tech that can make your living space feel more modern at a low cost. But realistically, most outdated devices simply aren't worth the effort; especially these five pieces of dusty old tech that you should finally get rid of.