Study Shows Particles Inside Of Rocket Engines Aren't Doing What They're Supposed To

NASA's SLS moon rocket has two SRBs that contain aluminum, which means that this study could be directly applicable to how these SRBs are designed and how they can be made safer. While current SRBs on Artemis missions are legacy designs from the Space Shuttle era, new SRB designs are being tested for future missions. These new boosters form part of Northrop Grumman's Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension upgrade, which offers a more powerful SRB for future Artemis missions that may carry heavier loads to the moon. During a test in June 2025, this SRB's nozzle blew off just under two minutes into the test. The root cause was never made known, but was framed as a valuable data gathering moment that the company plans to implement for future iterations of the booster.

This is not the only example of such a failure. United Launch Alliance (ULA) has seen two separate failures of SRB nozzles, one happening on its Vulcan rocket in October 2024, and an eerily similar event on the same rocket in 2026. These examples also saw SRB nozzle failures. The GEM 63XL SRBs on the Vulcan rocket are also designed by Northrop Grumman, and also contain aluminum as part of its propellant formulation. The first ULA failure was confirmed to originate in insulators bonded to the inside of the booster's shell; the second failure remains under investigation at the time of writing.

While neither of these real-world examples publicly called out factors related to the study, erosive impact from re-entrained molten alumina is a known erosion mechanism, and it's likely that the study's drag model can aid in making these boosters safer in their design.