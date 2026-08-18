This Programming Language Is Quickly Becoming One Of The Most Popular In The World

Like C and C++, Rust is a highly-portable language, meaning its code can run on a huge variety of different systems. Unlike many of its predecessors, though, Rust has descriptive, useful error messages that actually tell you why something isn't working. This means novice programmers are more likely to understand the root cause of problems, and are less-reliant on community forums or AI-powered coding tools when things go wrong. Not only that, but Rust's guardrails force users to write memory-safe code, which is excellent preparation for learning languages like C or C++ later.

One of the reasons C and C++ are still so widely used is that they're extremely fast, but get this: Rust offers roughly the same level of performance. That's huge considering it's also newer, safer, and more beginner-friendly than its competitors. The difference is even more stark if your preferred language is Python, with Rust estimated to be between 10 and 100 times faster.

In other words, there's finally a widely-used alternative to legacy languages that doesn't compromise on speed. Rust is more popular than it's ever been, but it still has a long way to go if it wants to unseat C, Java, C++, or Python. That said, its rapid adoption could mean a seismic shift in the software-development industry is coming sooner than expected.