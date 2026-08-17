5 HBO TV Shows You Have To Watch After Lanterns

Our latest journey into the DC Universe has just begun with HBO's space-age detective story, "Lanterns." As it stands, Aaron Pierre, who is no stranger to the DCU after appearing in the "Superman" prequel series "Krypton," is delivering here as the stoic and super cool John Stewart, who is in the running to become the newest Green Lantern of space sector 2814. Keeping him in check, though, is OG GLC member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), whose future doesn't look too promising if the first episode's final moments suggest anything.

Whatever mystery unfolds, there's no doubt that "Lanterns" really is just what the DCU needs following the disappointing "Supergirl" movie, and should have fans being hit with a jolt of enthusiasm for what's to come. But while everyone sits and waits for the answers, perhaps there are some alternative shows to stick on that are still very much in the detective-like mood? Keeping our feet firmly on the ground and skimming through some of the best detective shows that can fill the weekly gap between "Lanterns" episodes.

They feature some best buds and bitter rivals who are all trying to crack a case that left audiences hooked for either whole seasons or entire runs. So what are you waiting for? Charge your rings, cancel your plans for the next few evenings, and when you're done, get these case files on our desk by Friday, or, you know, whenever is suitable for you. We're television geeks, not guardians of the universe, after all.