How To Pick The Perfect Mechanical Keyboard For Your Office

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, the switches make the board and the experience. Two common switch types, for example, are clicky and linear, and the distinctions between them make all the difference when you're tapping away. There are other types of switches beyond those two, though, and they all have their own attributes that can change how you interact with a keyboard. Why does that matter? Well, it depends on what you're using the keyboard for and what you're hoping to achieve. The environment can also play a role. For instance, if you're picking out a keyboard for your office, choosing the right type of switch is hugely important, maybe even for reasons you won't expect.

To choose the perfect mechanical keyboard, first consider the type of experience you want. Do you like tactile or clicky feedback, or none at all? Then, think about when and where you'll be using your keyboard most, like at a desk at home versus at work or on-the-go at a library or cafe. For work, you'll probably want to go with linear (no feedback), tactile (minimal audible feedback), or optical, with a linear or tactile feel. They're still satisfying and feel good, but they aren't as loud and distracting for others around you.

All mechanical keyboards feature a per-key switch that adjusts how the board reacts to your typing. It's different than the full-keyboard membrane used on traditional boards. As a result, mechanical keyboards tend to be more precise, and they're customizable and often more durable than traditional formats. If you want one, you'll need to decide between the various types of under-key switches, including linear, tactile, clicky, optical, or Hall Effect-based varieties. Here's a quick breakdown on how to make that choice.