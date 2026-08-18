Google Home Speaker Review: Solid, Dependable, And Slow

Interaction is similar to previous Google smart speakers. You still get the same two activation phrases — "Hey, Google" or "Okay, Google" and from there, you can converse with the speaker. Two things are relatively new to this device. The first is official Gemini support. Google Assistant is, for all intents and purposes, dead, having been replaced by Gemini.

Overall, this is a good thing, because it gives the speaker more abilities and more personality. You can have a back-and-forth conversation with the speaker now, which wasn't possible before. You can ask the speaker a question and then add on a follow-up without activating the trigger phrase a second, third, or fourth time.

That can also be a double-edged sword. You may ask the speaker a question, get the answer, and then go back to your other conversation with your friends, only to have Google overhear and even respond to a question or statement you didn't ask it. This is a similar problem to what happens with Meta's AI assistant on the glasses. It waits around and seems unable to detect who you are talking to.

But the speaker offers one key advantage: access to Google services. You can ask Google when your next appointment on your Google Calendar is, but strangely, you can't grant it access to your email. I mean; I guess it's not strange from a security standpoint, but if you want your speaker to access your email, who am I to tell you you're wrong?