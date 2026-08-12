The Google Pixel 11 Brings Back An Android Feature We Haven't Seen In Years

The standard Pixel 11 keeps its notable camera bar but slims it down by 40%, which Google says makes the phone virtually bump-less when paired with one of its cases and completely wobble-free on a flat surface. It comes in Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, and Obsidian, with a 6.3-inch Actua display that reaches 3,000 nits of peak brightness — the same as last year.

This year, the camera sees the biggest change. The Pixel 11 gets a new, larger 48MP main sensor that Google says delivers 56% more light sensitivity than the Pixel 10, which should mean noticeably better low-light photos. The 5x telephoto lens now stretches to 30x Super Zoom, powered by Tensor G6, up from the 20x ceiling on last year's model. The phone also introduces Magic Capture, a new camera mode that grabs a video and share-ready photos with one tap, automatically cropping and unblurring them, plus Camera Looks for building your own set of film-style photo aesthetics. Both features roll out across the whole series.

Charging gets attention too. Wired charging takes the Pixel 11 to 55% in about 30 minutes, a new Extreme Charging Mode dedicates the phone's performance entirely to powering up, and built-in Pixelsnap magnets now support Qi2.2 wireless charging at up to 25W. It still trails a cable for outright speed, but if you're planning to go mostly cable-free, it's worth checking our guide to the best wireless chargers you can buy. One feature the Pixel 11 does miss out on is HiLight, which stays exclusive to the Pro models and the Fold.