Amy Adams And Jeremy Renner's Must-Watch Sci-Fi Movie Is Streaming For Free

Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-winning sci-fi drama "Arrival" — now streaming for free on Pluto TV — will be turning 10 at the end of 2026. It's almost surreal to think this movie came out a decade ago since its memory is still so potent and vivid in the public's consciousness. Great films tend to have that kind of power. Starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, "Arrival" was somewhat of an outlier from the French-Canadian filmmaker, following such gritty suspense thrillers as "Prisoners," "Enemy," and "Sicario," which Taylor Sheridan wrote. His first time in science fiction territory, Villeneuve channeled his inner Spielberg, delivering a deeply meditative and affecting tale on grief, precognition, and the power of language.

Based on Ted Chiang's 1998 short story, "Story of Your Life," "Arrival" follows Louise Banks (Adams), a linguist and mother, after the loss of her teen daughter to terminal illness. One day, when the news announces the arrival of 12 alien spacecraft across the world, the U.S. Army recruits Louise, as she's deemed one of the top language experts in the country, to help establish contact with a craft in Montana.

Theoretical physicist Ian Donnelly (Renner), who's just as antsy and intrigued by the task at hand as she is, assists Louise. Soon, the two take a trip inside the spacecraft and encounter two amiable-seeming and cephalopod-looking aliens, and begin establishing contact through their own unknown language. The objective is to find out what they are, why they're here, and if they mean any harm to humanity at all. But what Louise and Ian discover through studying and monitoring these two is far more mind-boggling than they'd ever anticipated.