Scientists Are Debunking The Effect Of Blue Light On Sleep - Here's How

It's often been thought that the blue light that comes from the screens of electronic devices can ruin your sleep. This is because blue light can suppress melatonin, which is responsible for making you sleepy. Less melatonin means a harder time falling and staying asleep. When you've got a busy schedule the next day full of important work, household errands, and meetings, you definitely want all the sleep you can get. Previously that meant that you should avoid blue light before bed. However, is that still the case?

Scientific studies are working on answering just that question. One study decided to look at previous research done as a whole and compare the data to see if all findings were consistent that blue light before bed will result in poor sleep. Instead, they found previous research to be inconsistent in its findings. Using your phone before bed does not necessarily mean you won't sleep well.

Another study examined sleep from a different angle. It took into account not just blue light, but the use of the technology in general. Were people enjoying a movie before bed, or were they arguing with strangers on social media? This study found that the mental and emotional stressors from technology use may be a better indicator if you have trouble sleeping, not just blue light by itself.